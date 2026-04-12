The Reason Why EV Tires Wear Out So Much Faster Than Tires On Gas Cars

Electric vehicles continue to grow in popularity, especially as we see new EV battery tech that helps these vehicles challenge what traditional gas cars have to offer, with longer ranges and additional features. However, despite the advancements that many of these newer vehicles might have made, there's still one problem that plagues EV owners: tire wear. But why are EVs more prone to tires wearing out faster than regular gas vehicles? It turns out there are quite a few different factors at work here.

It's important to acknowledge just how much more quickly EVs can wear through tires. Scott Clark, a former Michelin executive, shared in 2021 that EVs tend to wear out their tires up to 20% faster than standard gas vehicles. Whether that exact percentage remains true over five years later is unclear; however, not much about how EVs work has changed drastically in that time period — they still have more instant torque than gas-powered cars, and often tend to weigh more. This all puts more pressure on the tires, which is what causes them to wear out more quickly.

There's also another factor to consider, too, and that is the fact that electric cars need to use tires made specifically for EVs. Michelin explains that EV tires are built to take advantage of "advanced techniques" and that this helps to provide a strong and high-performance spine for the tire, which the company refers to as a "tire carcass." Some of these tires even have different belt angles, which can help optimize the shape of the tire.