5 Major Electric Cars Models Ranked By How Much They've Depreciated Since 2020

Compared to standard gasoline-powered vehicles, electric vehicles (EVs) suffer from higher retail prices when new and higher depreciation on the resale market, and the latter seems to have gotten even worse after the federal EV tax credit ended in 2025. EV technology has advanced in recent years with EVs that now boast ranges in excess of 450 miles on a single charge, but deprecation continues to climb as well, with some EVs selling for less than 70% of the original MSRP. This is all bad news if you bought an EV when it was brand new, but it's great news if you're in the market for an older, pre-owned model.

To compile this list of the highest-depreciating EVs, we compared the original MSRPs of major models that were released or updated in 2020 with what each model is worth on the used-car market, as of today's writing. Keep in mind that used car prices fluctuate constantly, so vehicle values may change. We have all the details about our selection process at the end of the article to show exactly how we calculated the data to rank these EVs.