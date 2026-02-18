The 5 Electric SUVs With The Longest Battery Range You Can Buy Today

The range of an electric vehicle (EV) is one of the most important features to look out for when shopping for a battery-powered car, regardless of whether you're buying a used model or a brand-new unit straight from the factory. And it makes sense because some of the key concerns that have been holding back EVs from mainstream adoption are battery range, the time it takes to charge once you run out of juice, and inadequate public charging infrastructure. Range anxiety was even more of a concern for sport utility vehicles (SUVs), as they generally have less range compared to smaller and more compact cars, like hatchbacks and sedans, due to their extra weight and aerodynamic inefficiency.

While range anxiety was a big issue for early versions, modern EVs have more range, and some are able to travel as far as 400 miles on a single charge. Besides, there are ways to extend your electric vehicle's range if your model doesn't seem to offer enough for your needs. That being said, if you're keen on buying an electric SUV in 2026 and you want a unit that can travel as far as possible on a single charge for those long weekend trips, you should consider models with the longest battery range.

These five electric SUVs offer the best range you can find in the category and are available to buy right now. To put together this list, we used the EPA-estimated range of each model, which is based on standard tests done by the regulatory agency. We have the full methodology at the end of the article for more details about our selection criteria.