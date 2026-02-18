The 5 Electric SUVs With The Longest Battery Range You Can Buy Today
The range of an electric vehicle (EV) is one of the most important features to look out for when shopping for a battery-powered car, regardless of whether you're buying a used model or a brand-new unit straight from the factory. And it makes sense because some of the key concerns that have been holding back EVs from mainstream adoption are battery range, the time it takes to charge once you run out of juice, and inadequate public charging infrastructure. Range anxiety was even more of a concern for sport utility vehicles (SUVs), as they generally have less range compared to smaller and more compact cars, like hatchbacks and sedans, due to their extra weight and aerodynamic inefficiency.
While range anxiety was a big issue for early versions, modern EVs have more range, and some are able to travel as far as 400 miles on a single charge. Besides, there are ways to extend your electric vehicle's range if your model doesn't seem to offer enough for your needs. That being said, if you're keen on buying an electric SUV in 2026 and you want a unit that can travel as far as possible on a single charge for those long weekend trips, you should consider models with the longest battery range.
These five electric SUVs offer the best range you can find in the category and are available to buy right now. To put together this list, we used the EPA-estimated range of each model, which is based on standard tests done by the regulatory agency. We have the full methodology at the end of the article for more details about our selection criteria.
2026 Lucid Gravity
The 2026 Lucid Gravity is an all-electric American-made vehicle from Lucid Motors. The Gravity is an SUV that can seat up to seven, and it's available in different seating configurations. Some options offer two rows of seats, but if you have a large family, the three-row versions should be more suitable. The Lucid Gravity boasts a maximum EPA-estimated range of up to 450 miles, which is impressive, although you don't get that number on all the trims — it's only available on some versions of the high-end Grand Touring trim.
This is because the top Grand Touring trim has a larger 112-kWh battery pack that makes it capable of traveling further on a single charge, while the base Touring trim makes do with a smaller 89-kWh battery pack, offering a maximum EPA-estimated range of 337 miles. The least efficient Touring model offers 337 miles of EPA-estimated range, while the Grand Touring trim has a minimum estimated range of 386 miles on some of its seven-seater options.
With a top EPA-estimated range of 450 miles, the 2026 Lucid Gravity offers better range than the Rivian R1S, which is among the most popular electric SUVs today. Aside from its long range, the Lucid Gravity should also give you an easier time charging as it supports DC fast-charging. In fact, the company says a 15-minute, 300-kW charge should be able to give you up to 200 miles. The 2026 Lucid Gravity is available to buy starting at $79,900 for the Touring trim, while the range-topping Grand Touring model starts at $94,900.
2026 Rivian R1S
With a distinctive and instantly recognizable design, the 2026 Rivian R1S is a seven-seater SUV with a luxurious cabin and an all-electric powertrain. The R1S is powerful, offering up to 1,025 horsepower thanks to the new quad-motor powertrain, and it also offers one of the longest battery ranges you can find on an electric SUV. For the uninitiated, the R1S boasts a maximum EPA-estimated range of 410 miles.
You can pick between four different trims, but if you want the max of 410 miles in range, the R1S Dual-Motor is the one to get. By default, the R1S Dual-Motor offers a 329-mile EPA-rated Large battery pack, but you can opt for the Max battery pack at an additional cost of $7,000 to get the top range. For charging, this EV comes with the standard North American Charging System (NACS) port, which allows you to use Tesla's Supercharger network to juice the car.
Rivian has yet to reveal how fast the R1S can charge, but the company says a 20-minute charge can give you up to 150 miles of range. The 2026 Rivian R1S electric SUV is available starting at $76,990 for the base R1S Dual Standard trim. The range-topping R1S Dual-Motor trim starts at $83,990 but comes with a 329-mile EPA-rated battery pack, so you'll need to spend the extra seven grand on a Max battery to get the full 410 miles of range.
2026 Tesla Model Y
Another electric SUV with solid range is the Tesla Model Y, which stands out as one of the most loved battery-powered cars. Although it's a small SUV, the Model Y is roomy and gives you plenty of cargo space. Range-wise, the 2026 Model Y can travel for a minimum of 294 miles and a maximum of 357 miles, according to the EPA-estimated range. The Model Y comes in either a rear-wheel or all-wheel drivetrain configuration, with the rear-wheel drive Premium trim offering the longest driving range across the board.
As expected from a Tesla EV, the Model Y does come with the NACS port, and you can use one of the company's Superchargers to top up the battery pack. Tesla says a quick 15-minute charge delivers an 182-mile driving range if you cruise on the highway at a constant speed of 65 mph. One thing to note about the Model Y is that, like other cars from Tesla, it has many controls buried in the touchscreen, which can be a turnoff to some people.
That's why some car companies are bringing back physical buttons in their cabins. You can buy the 2026 Tesla Model Y starting at $39,990. However, the base model only gives you a 321-mile EPA-estimated driving range. The Premium rear-wheel drive option with 357 miles of EPA range starts at $44,990.
2026 Tesla Model X
It's no surprise that yet another model from the American EV maker features on this list, since Tesla cars have been known to offer some of the best range you can find on the market. The 2026 Tesla Model X is a three-row SUV that can seat either five, six, or seven, depending on the configuration. It comes with a pair of falcon-wing doors in the second row and a panoramic glass sunroof as standard and, under the hood, packs a 100-kWh battery.
The 2026 model year Model X delivers a maximum range of 352 miles based on EPA testing standards. The Model X comes in two trims: a standard base trim with a dual-motor all-wheel drivetrain (AWD) that outputs 670 horsepower and a more potent 1,020 horsepower Model X Plaid with an AWD system powered by three motors for those who love power. Both trims offer over 300 miles of range, with the base trim maxing out at 352 miles and the Model X Plaid topping out at 335 miles of EPA-estimated range.
The Model X supports charging speeds of up to 250 kW, which isn't the fastest on the market, but it matches the maximum speed you'll get from any Tesla Supercharger. And when you need a quick top-up to reach your destination, the Model X promises up to 179 miles of driving range from a 15-minute charge. If you want to buy the Model X outright, it'll cost you $99,990 for the base trim or $114,990 for the Model X Plaid without any additional options.
2025 Polestar 3
Debuting in the 2025 model year, the Polestar 3 is an all-electric midsize SUV that tries to take on the likes of the Tesla Model X and the Lucid Gravity. The Polestar 3 doesn't have as much cargo space as some of its competitors, but reviewers from both Car and Driver and MotorTrend say it's fun to drive. With a 111-kWh battery pack, it can travel over 300 miles on a single charge, according to figures from the EPA, and the range varies depending on the trim that you pick.
The base rear-wheel drive single-motor trim offers the longest range, with up to 350 miles, while the Long Range trim with dual motors maxes out at 315 miles. For performance freaks, there's an optional Performance pack that gives the dual motor trim even more power with 517 hp and 671 lb-ft of torque, but as expected, it drops the EPA-estimated range to just 279 miles from 315 miles. The Polestar 3 comes with the standard NACS port and supports up to 250-kW charging speeds.
According to the company, using a 250-kW DC charger should get you from 10% to 80% in just 30 minutes. Apart from its driving range of up to 350 miles, the Polestar 3 also comes with one of the best factory-installed sound systems in an EV. The 2025 Polestar 3 starts at $67,500, which gets you the Long Range Single-Motor trim with the best EPA-estimated miles, and that means you don't have to spend more to enjoy the top range.
How we selected these electric SUVs
To find the best electric SUVs in terms of battery range, we based our search on test figures provided by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The EPA's tests for range involve either a two-cycle or five-cycle test, where a vehicle is placed on a dynamometer to simulate different driving conditions. The preliminary range from the dynamometer is then standardized by factoring in other variables to get a final figure, which is used to inform buyers on how far a given EV can travel on a full charge.
Because the EPA range is standardized, we avoided models that promise a higher range but don't have an official EPA-certified figure — or at least not yet at the time of writing. Take the 2026 Cadillac Escalade IQ, for example. Cadillac promises up to 460 miles of range, but the model doesn't have an EPA-certified range as of this writing. And since EV range might vary based on the trim level, we focused on the maximum EPA-estimated figure of each SUV.
We applied this logic regardless of whether it comes standard or if it requires an optional purchase of a larger battery pack, as in the 2026 Rivian R1S. We've also ranked these electric SUVs based on the maximum range, from the highest to the lowest.