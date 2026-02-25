A New Investigation Revealed Nevada's EV Charging Stations Might Be In Trouble

You can't drive a standard car without gas, and you can't drive an electric vehicle without a charged battery. It's kind of obvious when you think about it, but while gas stations are established landmarks the world over, EV charging stations are somewhat rare in certain parts of the United States. And in states such as Nevada, they're getting even rarer.

In mid-January, Scott Allison, the owner of the site Scott Explains, published a personal study he carried out on the electric charging stations throughout Nevada. For those who live outside the state, in 2015, the Nevada government started what it called the Nevada Electric Highway project. The goal was to set up an infrastructure to support EV charging stations on various interstate highways, starting with US-95. The project expanded to US-93, US-50, I-15, and I-80. However, according to Allison, of the state's original 29 fast-charge EV stations, only seven remain operational, leaving gigantic service gaps that can stretch for up to 232 miles. Unless you own an electric SUV with one of the longest battery ranges on the market, you are not making that trip without a lengthy pitstop to charge up at a slower EV station. And no, extending the car's range by using eco mode and relying on regenerative braking won't help.