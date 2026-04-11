5 Of The Cheapest EVs You Can Buy New In 2026

Electric vehicles (EVs) have been on a rollercoaster ride of adoption in the U.S. for the last several years. In 2021, General Motors said it would be carbon neutral by 2040 and Ford boasted of plans for up to 50% of its Stateside sales to be of the EV variety by 2030. But plans change and as of 2026, the global auto industry — including Ford and GM — has written down in the neighborhood of $70 billion due to difficulties with EV adoption.

In fact, the 2025 Hyundai Kona Electric would have made this rundown of the cheapest EVs currently for sale had the Korean automaker not paused its production for 2026. Needless to say, electric vehicles are having a tough go of it lately, but that doesn't mean fans of this gas-free form of transportation are without options. Like, say, the Lucid Air Sapphire. Here is an EV that makes 1,234 horsepower, goes 0 to 60 mph in 2.1 seconds, and costs $250,000.

If that kind of sticker seems high, the good news is there are plenty of far cheaper EVs on the market. In fact, we've pulled together five models that range in price from a high of about $36,000 down to less than $29,000. Here they are, ordered from most to least expensive — and in all cases, the prices shown reflect the base model inclusive of destination charges.