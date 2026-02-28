10 Electric Vehicles With The Worst Range In 2026

For an electric compact SUV, the Mini Countryman Electric's lacklustre range is criminal. The EPA estimates range at just 212 miles, which makes the car hard to recommend despite its solid performance and features.

The classic Mini look ensures that the Countryman Electric has a striking design that will appeal to many car enthusiasts. The cabin is spacious and equipped with an infotainment screen featuring a responsive 9.4-inch touchscreen that supports both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. While the infotainment system's overindulgent graphics and a silly number of drive modes can be a bit overwhelming, it won't take long for drivers to get used to this system.

Ultimately, it's the low 212-mile range that may be the dealbreaker, especially when you're spending $45,200. The lack of a frunk — something that most people take for granted in EVs — and a disappointing 0 to 60 acceleration speed of 4.8 seconds are also worth considering, but that didn't stop the 2026 model of the Mini Countryman Electric from getting a solid 8 out of 10 score on Car and Driver and an above-average score on Consumer Reports. Clearly, the Countryman is a pretty good EV, even if its range falls short of its competitors.