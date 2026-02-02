One Of The Cheapest EVs You Can Buy In 2026 Is Being Discontinued
General Motors has made the decision to discontinue the Chevy Bolt, one of the cheapest all-electric vehicles you can currently buy, with a starting price of about $28,595 for the 2027 model. The current production cycle will last for about 18 months, and if GM keeps its word, the Bolt will fade into obscurity after that. Most automakers are moving away from EVs because of cooling consumer demand and the end of federal incentives. But they're not going away entirely. Some brands are still focusing on the tech, but going with less expensive, more accessible options, or shifting efforts toward hybrid models. Others, like GM and Chevy, are going bigger.
Ultimately, there are a lot of challenges surrounding the tech. For example, insurance plans for electric vehicles tend to be more expensive for several reasons. Moreover, while electric vehicles might be cheaper to drive, they do have higher upfront costs that some may not want to shoulder. In Chevy and GM's case, the Bolt will make way for a new Equinox SUV and a new Buick compact SUV, which will be produced at the same Kansas assembly plant where the Bolt is being made now. The good news is there are plenty of other EVs you can buy if you're on a tight budget, and, of course, the Bolt will still be available for a while.
What other cheap EVs are available like the Chevy Bolt?
The 2026 Nissan Leaf is one of the cheapest EVs available after the Chevy Bolt, with a starting price of around $29,990. The 2026 Hyundai Kona Electric follows, with a starting price of $32,975 or so. After those, the 2026 Toyota bz, 2026 Chevrolet Equinox, and 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 5 are solid contenders, ranging from $34,900 to $35,000. To be clear, EVs, in general, are still less reliable than gas-powered vehicles, but the gap between them is closing.
EVs are getting more reliable year after year, which means now is a good time to buy, despite the federal credits ending. As for why the Chevy Bolt is one of the best-selling EVs, it's popular because of its affordability and long-range capabilities. Yet, it's not the only long-range, affordable EV out there. By comparison, the 2026 Leaf has an estimated range of 303 EPA miles versus the 2027 Chevy Bolt's 262 EPA miles. So there are contenders, even if they are slightly more expensive.