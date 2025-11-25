Why Are Insurance Plans For Electric Vehicles More Expensive?

You might expect an EV will be cheaper to drive than a gas car. The running costs look great on paper since electricity tends to be cheaper than gasoline, and fewer parts need regular attention because you don't have to worry about things like oil changes. That part of the EV pitch holds up. The surprise usually comes later, when the first insurance quote lands and it is higher than what you were paying for a comparable gas car.

Insurance companies look at several things, including how much the car is worth and how painful potential repairs will be. Most EVs are more expensive than their gas counterparts, so the potential payout rises right away. Then there is the repair side. EV parts are still specialized, and the number of shops fully trained to handle them is not huge. When a fender bender involves high voltage lines, sensors, or the battery housing, the cost of getting everything back to factory standards goes up real quick.

Another piece of the puzzle is history. Insurers know what gas cars tend to cost them because they have decades of claim data to lean on. EVs simply have not been around long enough for that kind of certainty. When companies cannot confidently predict the risk, they protect themselves with higher pricing. So it isn't really personal or punitive, just a lack of information that gets priced into every car insurance policy.