The US Just Banned Routers Made In Foreign Countries

Things are about to change a lot for consumers looking to purchase an internet router in the United States. That's because just this week, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) issued an update to the "Covered Equipment or Services" list, which includes all the currently banned equipment that can be purchased in the United States. The addition to this list now includes all consumer-grade "routers produced in a foreign country." Exactly what routers this includes isn't ever specified, so even if the company is based in the United States, if its production is handled outside of U.S. borders, then its products will no longer be purchasable by Americans throughout the country.

The move is part of an ongoing plan by the U.S. government to attempt to control the inclusion of foreign goods, especially electronics, within the United States. Just last year, the FCC moved to ban a popular drone company from selling new products in the U.S. That's also not to mention that several years ago, a popular overseas electronics company, Huawei, was also banned from selling its products in the U.S. after being added to the Cover List.

But with the FCC banning all "foreign" routers, what exactly does that mean? Well, for starters, it means any router made outside of the U.S. that is not already on sale will not be released in the U.S. There is a way around this, as things on the Cover List can obtain what the FCC calls "Conditional Approval," which basically requires the company to be vouched to not be a national security risk.