The 10 Best Budget And Expensive Mesh WiFi Routers In 2026
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Ensuring sufficient internet coverage in your home can be difficult, especially if you have multiple rooms to cover and several people using it. It's easy for the connection to become difficult to share, as speeds slow when everyone watches, downloads, or streams simultaneously. A good way around this is to incorporate a mesh router network into a household, adding multiple points for your wireless connection to broadcast. It's a good way to expand your network without feeling like you have to add a second one to the house. There is a difference between a Wi-Fi mesh network and range extenders.
Picking the right type of mesh network to buy can be tricky. These are expensive devices, and often two or three are required to extend Wi-Fi coverage throughout your house. There are options available depending on whether you're on a budget or if you can afford to be more flexible with your choices. Even those with a budget shouldn't feel like they're going to get devices that don't work, and there are cheap routers on the market you want to avoid, but they won't appear here. We outline the specs and consult professional reviews to make sense of the 10 best budget and expensive mesh Wi-Fi routers you can get in 2026.
Eero 6 (Budget)
When you're on a budget, going with an Amazon product is a reasonable choice. The Eero 6 runs between $70 and $140, depending on the number of extenders. There's a reason users ranked it as one of the best WiFi mesh systems on the market. The two-pack can cover over 3,000 square feet, with speeds up to 500 Mbps for all devices connected to it. For families, it includes WiFi scheduling and parental controls, along with tracker blocking, though those advanced features come with a subscription fee. Any additional Eero extender you add to the network can automatically sync in, allowing you to expand it whenever you want to improve the connection.
Experts who have tested it say it's easy to set up, can pair with devices connected to Alexa, and offers steady performance with little to no dropped networks. Even though the Eero 6 has solid top speeds, it's not fast enough to deliver Gbps speeds, which is unfortunate for larger households or those who want to take advantage of high-speed internet. Still, users enjoy it for the Eero's quality network, solid performance, and how much coverage it provides for an entire household.
ASUS ZenWiFi BQ16 (Expensive)
The ASUS ZenWiFi BQ16 Pro Quad-Band Mesh Router is a robust, advanced system that you can expect to cover 8,000 square feet with the two-pack, with a whole-home network you can expand with additional extenders if you'd like to add more. The two-pack supports up to 30,000 Mbps in multi-link operation, with 12 internal antennas and 16 front-end modules to prevent dead zones while covering multiple rooms with a single device. It also comes with WAN configuration options and convenient USB ports for 4G LTE and 5G mobile tethering. You can expect to pay $1,100 for it on Amazon or $580 for the single pack. These are expensive, but there's a reason TP-Link is one of the best router brands, according to its users.
Experts who have tested the ZenWiFi BQ16 find that it has excellent performance and a wide coverage, with dual 6GHz bands. There are plenty of connection ports in the back for USBs, with great supportive security and parental control software that comes with these devices. The big caveat for it is how expensive it is, but if you don't have to worry about a budget, it's a reasonable option to pick up. Customers recommend it for the Wi-Fi quality from these devices, how easy they are to set up, and the internet speeds once they're connected.
TP-Link Deco W7200 (Budget)
One of the more reputable networks available, TP-Link's Deco AXE5400 is a budget-friendly choice if you want to break into Wi-Fi mesh technology or don't want to spend too much to cover your entire house with these devices. The Deco AXE5400 two-pack covers up to 5,500 square feet on a WiFi 6E network, offering speeds up to 5,400 Mbps and supporting up to 200 device connections, with a 6GHz band for network efficiency and capacity. It comes with AI that learns user preferences and behaviors of those who regularly use the network. You can get it on Amazon for $220 for the three-pack, $150 for the two-pack, or $120 for the one-pack.
Experts who have used and tested the Deco AXE5400 find that it delivers solid throughput and signal performance for users on the network, providing wide coverage across 5,500 square feet. Reviews also highlight how the AXE5400 offers high performance for the price, and benefits from easy setup. Customers who have left reviews recommend it for its functionality, internet connection quality, signal strength, and wide coverage. It's a worthwhile mesh network within budget.
TP-Link Deco Pro BE63 (Expensive)
For a more expensive TP-Link model, there's the Deco Pro BE63 Tri-Band. For when you want premium from TP-Link, the Deco Pro BE63 covers more locations, provides wired backhaul, includes VPN, HomeShield, and free expert support for the entire pack. You can expect it to cover over 7,500 square feet with support for 200 devices in the three-pack, with speeds of up to 5,188 Mbps on 6 GHz. Additionally, the BE11000 offers WiFi 7 benefits, including faster speeds and AI-driven seamless roaming, delivering optimized coverage with you as you move throughout your home. For families, it also comes with network protection, parental controls, and real-time IoT security. At the time of writing, the three-pack was $360, down from $500, while the one- and two-packs ranged from $170 to $270.
Experts who have used the BE63 find that it delivers superb download and upload speeds, even when placed in spots that don't offer optimal coverage. The mesh network should be able to cover your devices, so long as you're in range. Setting up the device is simple, and customers find it straightforward as well. You can also mode nodes if you need additional coverage. Other reviews share how the signal strength is great, the internet speed is good, with a quality connection, and optimal coverage. If you're still wondering if it's worth upgrading to WiFi 7 in 2026, this might be the product to try.
Wyze AXE5400 Mesh Router Pro (Budget)
Another budget option you can place in multiple locations throughout your home is the Wyze AXE5400, which can sync with up to 10 routers. Each is relatively inexpensive compared to some mesh options, but provides high-quality internet speeds. With a two-pack, expect to cover close to 4,000 square feet, but if you need more, get a third to cover 6,000 square feet. You can get 2.5 Gbps of internet speed and aggregated WiFi speeds of 5.4 Gbps with a 6 GHz band for 6E WiFi devices. The network also tracks your location, changing as you move to ensure you have the best connection at all times. You can currently get a two-pack from Amazon for $149.99, or a single-pack for $72.99.
Experts who have tested and reviewed the Wyze 6E Mesh find that it delivers strong performance, reliable USB connectivity, and high 5 GHz throughput. Though not as feature-rich as some options, it gets the job done with a solid connection that provides widespread coverage throughout a home. Customers appreciate it for the quality of the connection, how much it covers, and how much value they get from these devices based on the cost.
Netgear Orbi 870 (Expensive)
Netgear's mesh network with the Orbi 870 covers a large area with multiple devices, has a 2.5 Gbps internet port, and supports 21 Gbps, 8K streaming, and multiple connections. It supports WiFi 7 and is backward-compatible with other WiFi devices if you want to sync them to cover your entire home. If you were to use only the Orbi 870, expect to cover 9,000 square feet with a three-pack, featuring 2.5 Gbps Ethernet ports for wired connections. You can expect to pay $1,000 for a three-pack, $800 for a two-pack, or $500 for a single Satellite version.
Experts who have tested the Netgear Orbi 870 find that coverage is good when you spread the network, but warn that going too far from the source can throttle speeds that become noticeable. Fantastic if you can stick close to the devices while on a Wi-Fi connection. Using the three-pack is critical for large homes. It includes features like parental controls and built-in security, plus multiple customization options across all devices. Customers who bought it find that the speed is solid, and it's easy to set up.
Google Nest WiFi (Budget)
A budget choice is the Google Nest WiFi, which you can connect to multiple points to cover a decent amount of square footage. When you don't want to spend much on setting up a new Wi-Fi network, this budget option provides what you need without many bells and whistles. For a two-pack, expect your coverage to extend to 2,200 square feet per route, for a total of 4,400, and up to 100 devices simultaneously. It comes with dual-band 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz frequencies, two Ethernet ports per router, parental controls, an application for setup and security, and compatibility with other Google Nest devices. You can get a two-pack for $99.99 or a single one for $55.09.
Experts who have tried the Google Nest WiFi find that it has a sleek, clean design that makes it appealing, with decent top speeds for a standard household. However, as you get further away from the routers, the speeds and performance do noticeably drop, such as when using it in a backyard. Customers who have picked it up find that it's easy to set up, the signal strength and quality are good, and it offers decent coverage for multiple devices on the network.
Eero Pro 7 (Expensive)
A heavier version of the Eero, the Eero Pro 7 is a much more expensive option when you need a large network. It supports multiple devices across 6,000 square feet, with 5 Gbps ports, and two 5 GbE ports, with wireless speeds up to 3.9 Gbps on WiFi 7. You can use the application to control and modify the network without too many headaches, as it supports up to 400 devices throughout the area. It's also backward compatible with other Eero devices, if you want to continue using them. You can get a two-pack without the Eero Plus subscription for $550, or a three-pack for $700.
Experts who tested the Eero 7 Pro found that its close-range speeds are competitive with other devices that also use 6 GHz, making it a worthwhile option if you can afford the price. However, when you pull away from it and try to connect on the edge of the network, it starts to drop and has spotty support. Still, it's easy to install and performs well if you have a large network and stay close to the devices in your household. Customers who use it find it has great wireless performance, solid speed, is easy to set up, and is reliable.
Netgear Orbi Whole Home Mesh (Budget)
When you're on a budget, extensive coverage is still possible with the Netgear Orbi Whole Home Mesh system. It's a three-pack Netgear Orbi system that covers 4,500 square feet, supports up to 20 devices, includes parental controls, streams 1.2 Gbps for video game downloads, and has a 1 Gigabit Ethernet port. It also works with any network provider, allowing you to swap out your existing system for this model. When you do, you can choose to add Netgear Armor protection, which adds a layer of security to your internet and all connected devices, along with any guest Wi-Fi access. You can get the Orbi Whole Home Mesh for $98.99 on Amazon.
Experts who tried out the Orbi Whole Home Mesh find that it offers good performance across the three devices, especially as an affordable system. A downside is that a handful of advanced features are behind a subscription. Still, the overall performance and reliable connection make it a worthwhile choice when you're on a budget. Customers who have picked it up find that it covers much of their home, the Wi-Fi signal is strong, and the quality is good, along with easy setup.
ASUS ZenWiFi BT10 (Expensive)
The ASUS ZenWiFi BT10 is a tri-band system that can offer extensive coverage if you're willing to pay the price. Thankfully, the company has a reputable reputation for reliable products, making it one of the most popular laptop brands. You can expect the two-pack to cover 6,000 square feet, with these devices offering 18 Gbps across that coverage with WiFi 7 technology, plus 10 Gigabit Ethernet ports, dual 10 G WAN and LAN ports, and a USB 3.0 port. It also includes a mobile application you can use to adjust settings, along with a decent amount of security software and parental controls, all offered by ASUS AiProtection Pro. There is also VPN support. The system is currently available for $524 for a two-pack and $300 for a single.
Experts who have tried the ZenWiFi BT10 find that it has strong performance across all wireless bands that continues throughout its coverage. The BT10 is quick to set up, and the AiMesh system that comes with it adjusts coverage based on your location, making it easy to use at any connected location in your home. Customers who have grabbed it find that the router quality is good, and they have positive things to say about the coverage and overall internet speed across multiple devices.
Methodology
When selecting budget and expensive options, all budget options were under $200, while all expensive systems exceeded $400 and included multiple packs. Those in the expensive category had to outshine all budget options in terms of features, speeds, coverage, and protection for any mesh network. These had to be significant upgrades and worthwhile decisions, given the stark price difference between upgraded and standard quality.
We consulted industry publications and specifications to determine which systems delivered claimed performance in real life. Each selection received positive reviews for its price point and was backed up with real-world consumer reviews.