Is It Worth Upgrading To A Wi-Fi 7 Router In 2026?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Wi-Fi 7 is the consumer-facing name for the wireless connectivity standard officially titled IEEE 802.11be EHT (or Extremely High Throughput). It works across three bands, which are 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz, and the latter of those gets 320 MHz of channel width, which is double what was available to each connection in Wi-Fi 6e. The standard boosts connection speeds and throughput quite a bit, hence the EHT acronym. What's wild is Wi-Fi 8, the future Wi-Fi standard, is already here and available in some cases. But let's slow down a little. Many have yet to upgrade to Wi-Fi 7.
Wi-Fi 7 offers speeds up to 46 Gbps, which is 4.8 times faster than Wi-Fi 6 and 13 times faster than Wi-Fi 5. It also offers lower latency for smooth and reliable connections, and it has a higher network capacity (up to five times greater than Wi-Fi 6) so that more devices can be connected and in use all at once. But there's a big caveat. You obviously need the compatible equipment to take full advantage of the improvements, which means a Wi-Fi 7 router, devices that support the standard, and an internet connection from your ISP that is fast enough to deliver those speeds. Unfortunately, most residential internet plans only offer speeds up to 1 Gbps, and that's if you're lucky.
Which brings us to the big question of the day. Is it worth upgrading to a Wi-Fi 7 router in 2026? The answer is it depends, but most likely not if you already have a Wi-Fi 6 router and your plan caps your speeds at 1 Gbps or lower. If you have an older router, meaning Wi-Fi 5 or lower, then upgrading may be a solid choice. If your ISP offers blazing fast internet speeds, you may also want to consider upgrading. There are some things to know before you do that upgrade, however.
Things to know before upgrading to a Wi-Fi 7 router
Wi-Fi 7 introduces a lot of new, advanced features to significantly improve wireless connections and internet connectivity with modern devices. For example, one really cool new feature is the Multi-Link Operation (MLO) technology, which essentially sends and receives data simultaneously across multiple radio bands, all while still forming a single, seamless connection. That makes the speeds faster, improves latency, and helps reduce the effects of network congestion and wireless interference. In short, it's faster and more stable than a traditional connection. If you want a router setup for blazing-fast internet speeds anywhere, Wi-Fi 7 could be a good upgrade.
So, if it's such a leap in performance, why not upgrade immediately? For two major reasons, really — but again, it depends on your home's setup. The first is that you need an internet plan and source connection that can deliver the increase in speeds. The second is that you need other equipment and devices to take full advantage of the Wi-Fi 7 protocol. Wi-Fi 7 is backwards compatible, however, so if your devices aren't equipped with it, they'll max out at whatever the limits are for the standard they're using — if that's Wi-Fi 6, that's theoretically 9.6 Gbps, and if it's Wi-Fi 5, that's 6.9 Gbps.
Beyond speed, the biggest practical advantage would probably be the increase in capacity that a Wi-Fi 7 router offers — this could definitely bring stability if you're using an older router that struggles to handle multiple devices connected and streaming at once. Then there's the point that cheaper or limited Wi-Fi 7 routers exist, which may not come with all the technology improvements the new standard offers. The TP-Link BE3600 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 7 router, for example, doesn't have a 6 GHz channel, nor does it support the 320 MHz channel width.
Okay, so upgrade or not?
There are several ways to improve Wi-Fi speeds on your existing router and network setup before you spend the money to upgrade to new equipment. You can switch Wi-Fi bands or change channels, check for a router firmware update, or switch to a more reliable mesh Wi-Fi system. You don't necessarily have to upgrade to Wi-Fi 7 to improve your experience.
Then there's the matter of your ISP's connection. Depending on what home internet plan you have, your speeds may be capped at the source, not because of your router's performance. Fiber optic speeds are some of the best, ranging from 1 Gbps up to 8 Gbps, excellent for online gaming, 4K streams, and lots of simultaneous connections. But fiber optic internet isn't available everywhere, either.
If your internet plan and speeds are slower, which router you have doesn't matter as much, outside of local performance. A Wi-Fi 7 router would bring improvements to your local network, like support for more devices connected (especially if you have a smart home) and better modulation of those connections, meaning devices not interfering with one another. Just know your total internet speed cap will be limited by your home's supplier.
Ultimately, an upgrade to Wi-Fi 7 is a good choice for future-proofing your home internet. It would bring some solid improvements to your local connections, even if it doesn't increase available speeds. But going with an affordable router may sacrifice some of the best features of the new tech, so if you don't have the money to upgrade to a solid router, you may want to wait.