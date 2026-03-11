We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Wi-Fi 7 is the consumer-facing name for the wireless connectivity standard officially titled IEEE 802.11be EHT (or Extremely High Throughput). It works across three bands, which are 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz, and the latter of those gets 320 MHz of channel width, which is double what was available to each connection in Wi-Fi 6e. The standard boosts connection speeds and throughput quite a bit, hence the EHT acronym. What's wild is Wi-Fi 8, the future Wi-Fi standard, is already here and available in some cases. But let's slow down a little. Many have yet to upgrade to Wi-Fi 7.

Wi-Fi 7 offers speeds up to 46 Gbps, which is 4.8 times faster than Wi-Fi 6 and 13 times faster than Wi-Fi 5. It also offers lower latency for smooth and reliable connections, and it has a higher network capacity (up to five times greater than Wi-Fi 6) so that more devices can be connected and in use all at once. But there's a big caveat. You obviously need the compatible equipment to take full advantage of the improvements, which means a Wi-Fi 7 router, devices that support the standard, and an internet connection from your ISP that is fast enough to deliver those speeds. Unfortunately, most residential internet plans only offer speeds up to 1 Gbps, and that's if you're lucky.

Which brings us to the big question of the day. Is it worth upgrading to a Wi-Fi 7 router in 2026? The answer is it depends, but most likely not if you already have a Wi-Fi 6 router and your plan caps your speeds at 1 Gbps or lower. If you have an older router, meaning Wi-Fi 5 or lower, then upgrading may be a solid choice. If your ISP offers blazing fast internet speeds, you may also want to consider upgrading. There are some things to know before you do that upgrade, however.