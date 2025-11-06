The FCC Is Moving To Ban A Major Drone Brand From The US - Here's Why
On October 28, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) voted in favor of retroactively banning gadgets or radio components that were previously approved for import into the United States. If they decide that the company making the related components is a national security risk, they can ban any subsequent gear from said company. They're doing this to close legal loopholes and protect U.S. interests from potential espionage — accessed through backdoors in foreign devices, particularly Chinese telecom operators like Huawei. But it can also be used to ban devices from companies like DJI. As a result, all new DJI products will be automatically banned from import starting in late December if no further action is taken. As the end of the year is close, it does seem like that's what's going to happen.
They'll be barred because the companies will be added to the "Covered List" per the Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Act. That is, unless an "appropriate national security agency" vouches for DJI specifically via a risk assessment, and confirms it does not pose a national security risk. Without that authorization, the STCNA act disallows the FCC from authorizing their internal radios, the telecom components which could be a major source of problems. It's illegal to import items on the Covered List that are not authorized. No U.S. security agencies have begun an audit despite DJI "urging" them to do so. "We urge the U.S. government to start the mandated review or grant an extension to ensure a fair, evidence-based process that protects American jobs, safety, and innovation," says DJI global policy head Adam Welsh.
What does this ban mean for current DJI owners?
The government won't be taking away DJI gear that you own. In fact, the FCC explicitly mentions that it is "not requiring manufacturers to replace equipment in the hands of consumers." The use of equipment you already own will "remain authorized." It looks like this ban will mostly apply to future models released to the market, and potentially products still being sold. But the FCC report also points out that products will be banned on a case-by-case basis, and each time that's going to happen, the government will allow the public to weigh in. The FCC must allow "an opportunity for public comment for a minimum of 30 days," meaning you will get a chance to speak up, as will the community if you are concerned or disagree.
But that also means if you don't already own a DJI drone and are planning to buy one, you might want to do so soon. Not trying to introduce FOMO, but DJI drones are well-built. Back in January, the DJI Flip was reviewed by BGR's Christian de Looper and earned an eight out of ten for its affordability and useful features. DJI's other drones are also reviewed well, such as the Air 3S as a go-to quadcopter or the DJI Neo for its decent camera experience considering its price. Under this renewed ban, the latest devices from DJI would not be available to U.S. consumers without authorization. If there is something nefarious going on, that makes sense, but it's a shame if not.