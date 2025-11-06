The FCC Is Moving To Ban A Major Drone Brand From The US - Here's Why

On October 28, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) voted in favor of retroactively banning gadgets or radio components that were previously approved for import into the United States. If they decide that the company making the related components is a national security risk, they can ban any subsequent gear from said company. They're doing this to close legal loopholes and protect U.S. interests from potential espionage — accessed through backdoors in foreign devices, particularly Chinese telecom operators like Huawei. But it can also be used to ban devices from companies like DJI. As a result, all new DJI products will be automatically banned from import starting in late December if no further action is taken. As the end of the year is close, it does seem like that's what's going to happen.

They'll be barred because the companies will be added to the "Covered List" per the Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Act. That is, unless an "appropriate national security agency" vouches for DJI specifically via a risk assessment, and confirms it does not pose a national security risk. Without that authorization, the STCNA act disallows the FCC from authorizing their internal radios, the telecom components which could be a major source of problems. It's illegal to import items on the Covered List that are not authorized. No U.S. security agencies have begun an audit despite DJI "urging" them to do so. "We urge the U.S. government to start the mandated review or grant an extension to ensure a fair, evidence-based process that protects American jobs, safety, and innovation," says DJI global policy head Adam Welsh.