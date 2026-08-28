This iOS Feature Can Be A Lifesaver When Your iPhone Turns Off

Sometimes, even the iPhone with the biggest battery life can turn off after a long day of intense use, unreliable internet connection, or very warm temperatures. In that case, your device still has a key feature that can allow you to go back home safely, as long as you have Express Mode and an Express Transit Card on with a payment or transit card designated to it. This feature was introduced years ago, and it's available in a wide range of iPhones, meaning that even when you don't have battery left, for a while, you can still use the NFC sensor on your iPhone to use your city's transport card (like Paris' Navigo card or London's tap-to-pay functionality).

More interestingly, Express Mode also allows you to use some keys and passes, which means you just need to approach your iPhone to the sensor, entirely skipping Touch ID, Face ID, or a code. According to Apple, the Express Mode can work for up to five hours for those cards, passes, and keys that have this functionality thanks to its power reserve feature. To check which cards and passes are available, simply press the side button when you have no power left, and then a battery icon will show up to indicate Express Cards can still be used.