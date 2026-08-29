Can You Really Tell The Difference Between Cheap And Expensive Portable Batteries?
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Portable batteries are essential go-to devices for traveling (or for when you need to charge your phone during power outages), but budget-conscious shoppers may wonder whether it's worth dropping serious money on them. Can you even tell the difference between cheap and expensive portable batteries? In many cases, you certainly can, and the reasons why have to do with more than just the numbers you see on the product packaging.
Power banks vary widely in terms of battery capacity, but their price points aren't tied to that variable alone. Capacity, which is measured in milliamp hours (mAh), denotes how much charge a battery can store, while wattage defines how much power a charger can deliver. While it's useful to know your battery's capacity to determine what you can charge in full (and how many times), power banks with higher mAh ratings don't automatically charge things faster. Charging speed depends on the charging protocols supported by both your device and the portable battery you've purchased.
Consider two 10,000mAh, 45W power banks for comparison. Iniu's Ultra-Mini P50-E1 Portable Charger sells for around $30 on Amazon, while the Anker Nano Power Bank retails for $59.99 on the platform. They share mAh and wattage ratings, but they do not share a price. That's because — unlike the Iniu model — the Anker charger has extra features. Plus, Anker has the benefit of being a reputable, well-known brand. If you happen to be comparing traditional power banks with solar options, the right choice largely depends on your charging speed needs, since solar-powered chargers tend to be on the slow side.
An expensive portable battery is sometimes worth the cost
Beyond its 10,000mAh capacity and 45W maximum output, Anker's $60 Nano Power Bank includes a built-in retractable USB-C cable, features a digital display, and accepts an input of up to 30W for fast charging on many devices. Its reinforced cable also makes it more resistant to wear and tear, and Anker claims its proprietary Active Shield battery protection system helps prevent overheating via active temperature monitoring.
Those aren't necessarily features one needs in a charger, but they can matter if you're using a power bank every day to charge devices quickly — or if you simply prefer bells and whistles like digital displays for charge monitoring. Build quality and safety are also worth considering, especially since some low-end power banks can present fire hazards, which constitute one of the few disadvantages of using a power bank. So, while improved portable battery technology and safety features do contribute to higher prices in portable battery packs, they also contribute to improved safety and longevity. For $79.99, Kuxiu's S2 Qi2 5,000mAh MagSafe Power Bank uses semi-solid-state battery technology for improved safety and longevity. It's rated for up to 1,000 charge cycles before it can hold only 80% of its initial capacity. That's about double the usual 300 to 500 cycles that conventional lithium-ion power banks can offer.
Spending more on a power bank can make sense when you've prioritized reliability, longevity, or overall user experience. However, as with most products, the most expensive option isn't necessarily the best option. Instead, the best portable battery pack choice is the one whose feature set matches your specific needs, which might just be simple, on-the-go charging.
In some cases, a cheap portable battery makes the most sense
Thankfully, when it comes to portable battery packs, a lower price tag doesn't automatically translate to poorer quality. Buying a cheaper power bank makes sense if you only need a backup charger for your phone rather than a premium model with added features or a high-powered hub for powering several devices.
For example, for about $25, the Iniu P41-E2 Fast Charging Portable Charger comes with a 10,000mAh capacity, a 45W maximum output, two USB-C ports, and one USB-A port — all the while weighing 182 grams. It also supports Programmable Power Supply (PPS), a PD 3.0 charging protocol that can adjust power delivery for compatible devices. However, its output likely wouldn't be enough to keep the battery on a post-2021 14-inch MacBook Pro charged during heavy use, for instance.
If you're only looking to charge your phone during commutes or keep a power source on hand as an emergency battery backup, limited charging speed might not matter much. On top of that, if you don't care for convenience features, a cheaper power bank is likely to suit your needs just fine.