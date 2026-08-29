Which AMD GPU Is Equivalent To The Nintendo Switch 2?

Since its arrival last year, the Nintendo Switch 2 has delivered a major hardware upgrade over the original Switch. That is because Nvidia built a custom GPU on the Ampere architecture, which is the same generation that powers RTX 30-series cards, and then fit it inside a portable console.

In practice, it is hard to find an equivalent AMD GPU, since they use a different architecture. However, in terms of raw power, you can say that the custom Nintendo Switch 2 chip comes close to an RX 570 Mobile in handheld mode or to a conventional RX 560 when the console is docked. However, both GPUs use the Polaris architecture, which launched in 2016, while Nintendo's console model uses a more recent one.

There's also a generational difference that makes raw GPU comparisons a bit more complicated. The Switch 2's specifications look comparable to these older Radeon cards on paper, but actual gaming performance can vary depending on the game and how developers make use of the console's hardware.