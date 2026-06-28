5 Disadvantages Of Buying A Nintendo Switch 2

In most regards, the Nintendo Switch 2 is a major upgrade over its predecessor, the Nintendo Switch. It's equipped with more powerful hardware, its Joy-Con 2 controllers have interesting and helpful new functions, and of course, it's got new exclusive games. However, in the current climate of gradually rising costs related to gaming, any potential console purchase should be approached with a critical eye. While the Switch 2 is a capable system, it's definitely not perfect, with some annoying hiccups like confusing Game-Key Cards and lagging backward compatibility in spots.

If you purchased a Switch 2 with the express purpose of upgrading from a Switch, it's a mostly sound investment, especially since it's the only way you can access games like "Donkey Kong Bananza" or "Mario Kart World." However, upgrading to a Switch 2 should come with the understanding that you might be trading out whatever annoyances you have with the Switch for new ones, and there are a few common gripes you should be aware of ahead of time.