What's The Average Lifespan Of Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons
The Nintendo Switch's Joy-Cons were a revolutionary design for the handheld console. Instead of a single controller like the systems of the past, Joy-Cons can operate as two separate controllers or combine to form a single one. They can be used sideways or vertically and even feature motion controls so you can play games with motion, such as "Super Mario Party Jamboree." They are a versatile controller able to be used attached or detached from the console. Plus, there are a few additional cool things your Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers can do, like playing games on PC. Being able to use Joy-Cons in multiple ways makes them unique, but they can develop a problematic issue called Joy-Con drift.
Users have reported the problem has to do with the console believing the left and right joysticks of Joy-Cons are being moved, when they are in fact not. One issue was the in-game camera moving on its own, only to be stopped when a user pressed the stick. Reports vary on how long it was until users' controllers experienced drift, with one Reddit user saying four months and others saying six months. It's difficult to gauge exactly how long a Nintendo Switch Joy-Con will last, as it depends on how often they're used, detached, and attached. Users can expect anywhere from four months to a few years. The good news is, Nintendo will repair the controller if stick drift occurs.
Why do the Joy-Cons develop drift?
Joy-Cons can develop drift on their own, but it's usually due to a few common causes. Heavy use can cause wear and tear on the controllers, damaging them over time and leading to the drifting issue. Reddit posts are full of users who have experienced Joy-Con drift, with many stating they have ones that developed drift after about one year. This is based on how often the Joy-Cons are used and how roughly they are played with.
One user even broke down a Joy-Con controller to try to get to the root of the problem. In their post, they fully disassembled a Joy-Con controller they owned just after the launch of the original Switch in 2017. In September 2018, they said the controller they took apart developed drift. This was after mentioning they used it for 400 hours. The post shows a detailed look at the interior of a Joy-Con and ends by saying drift may be caused by metal grinding and wearing down soft pads. This isn't an official reason from Nintendo, but it could explain drift.
If you play on your Nintendo Switch quite a lot or use the controller roughly during Mario Party nights, the chances are more likely the Joy-Con will wear down faster. If this happens, you could get some Amazon accessories to upgrade your controllers, like TMR Hall Effect Joysticks, to help prevent drift.
What to do if your Joy-Con drifts
If you do experience Joy-Con drift, there are a few things you can do to repair the controller. Nintendo will repair Joy-Cons experiencing drift for free, though you will have to send them to the company and wait until your Joy-Cons are sent back to you. Another option is to get replacement joysticks and install them yourself or have them professionally installed by a third-party.
Recalibrating your controller could help as well. Nintendo even recommends calibrating the Joy-Cons before doing any repairs or disassembly yourself. If you want to completely avoid the chances of stick drift for your Joy-Cons, you could trade them in for a Pro Controller. A Pro Controller functions in the same way a Joy-Con does, but it is designed like a standard video game controller. It's all one piece that includes motion controls, buttons, and built-in Amiibo features.
Even with the Nintendo Switch 2 available, it seems Nintendo hasn't fixed the drift issue, but the same solutions should help out. The new system has released a lot more games since its launch in 2025, but AAA titles are rather pricey, and the console itself is up there in cost, too. It makes the original Nintendo Switch look quite good in comparison and still worth a get in 2026.