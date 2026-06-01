What's The Average Lifespan Of Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons

The Nintendo Switch's Joy-Cons were a revolutionary design for the handheld console. Instead of a single controller like the systems of the past, Joy-Cons can operate as two separate controllers or combine to form a single one. They can be used sideways or vertically and even feature motion controls so you can play games with motion, such as "Super Mario Party Jamboree." They are a versatile controller able to be used attached or detached from the console. Plus, there are a few additional cool things your Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers can do, like playing games on PC. Being able to use Joy-Cons in multiple ways makes them unique, but they can develop a problematic issue called Joy-Con drift.

Users have reported the problem has to do with the console believing the left and right joysticks of Joy-Cons are being moved, when they are in fact not. One issue was the in-game camera moving on its own, only to be stopped when a user pressed the stick. Reports vary on how long it was until users' controllers experienced drift, with one Reddit user saying four months and others saying six months. It's difficult to gauge exactly how long a Nintendo Switch Joy-Con will last, as it depends on how often they're used, detached, and attached. Users can expect anywhere from four months to a few years. The good news is, Nintendo will repair the controller if stick drift occurs.