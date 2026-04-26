5 Amazon Accessories That Will Upgrade Your Nintendo Switch Controllers

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The original Nintendo Switch has been a workhorse of a console since it debuted in 2017. While the Nintendo Switch 2 is the hot new console, many people are still using and loving the original Nintendo Switch. And with prices on almost everything in the tech space seemingly increasing, for many, the original Switch console still has a lot of life left in it and even a few tricks up its sleeve.

But the primary issue with continuing to use the console is general wear and tear. And nothing gets more abuse than the controller that you use alongside it. The Nintendo Switch features detachable controllers known as Joy-Cons, which come with their own issues after years of use. There were so many issues that Nintendo fixed the Joy-Cons for free at one point.

But with some accessories you can pick up on Amazon for relatively cheap, you can upgrade not only your Joy-Con controllers but even your Pro Controller. From attachments to make life more comfortable to upgraded parts to keep your controllers running strong, we have a bit of everything for Nintendo Switch users.