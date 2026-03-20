6 Features You Never Knew Your Original Nintendo Switch Had

A Nintendo Switch has more capabilities than you may think. The little hybrid console is great for connecting to a television for Nintendo staples like "Pokémon Scarlet and Violet" or "Super Mario Galaxy," but being able to disconnect it from its dock and take it wherever you want to go for some mobile gaming offers its share of fun, as well. Even if there are some big changes coming to Nintendo in 2026, there's still plenty to uncover with the original Nintendo Switch, and we've got some insights into features that you may not have known about.

Whether you're aiming to expand the capabilities of your Joy-Con controllers or want to play games from other regions, we've got a couple of tricks that can help get some additional mileage out of your Nintendo system. Most of these tricks can be accomplished pretty quickly, but there's at least one scenario where you may need to download additional software, depending on your setup.

Of course, there's plenty to be excited about with the Nintendo Switch 2, but that doesn't mean the original is ready to be put out to pasture just yet. Check out the list of tips below to see if any of them can help expand the capabilities of your first-gen Nintendo Switch.