4 Cool Things Your Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Controllers Can Do

In the same vein as an Android phone, the Joy-Cons can be synced to a PC via Bluetooth. So long as the Joy-Cons aren't currently paired with your Switch and your PC has Bluetooth capabilities, you can sync one or both Joy-Cons for quick control. Not unlike playing on the Switch itself, your Joy-Cons can serve as a convenient controller for gaming, especially if you're gaming on a laptop on the go. As with an Android, a pair of Joy-Cons can't natively connect as a single controller, but there is a way to overcome that on PC. A third-party program called BetterJoy adds special drivers to your PC that allow it to parse two Joy-Cons as a single controller, which in turn allows you to use them freely together or in their plastic grip when gaming. It's a nice way to get a quick controller, especially if you don't have the Switch's best accessory, the Pro Controller, handy.

Not only can you use Joy-Cons on your PC for gaming purposes, but their inputs can also be put to practical purposes, albeit with a bit of software tinkering. On their own, the Joy-Cons are only programmed to work with compatible games, but you can use third-party software like JoyToKey to translate their button inputs into keyboard strokes and mouse movements. In this way, you can set the buttons on your Joy-Cons to quickly trigger shortcuts, which is invaluable for things like art programs.