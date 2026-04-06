The Underrated Joy-Con Feature That Didn't Make It To The Nintendo Switch 2

According to Nintendo, the lack of an IR sensor impacts the following games on the Switch 2:

1-2-Switch

Everybody 1-2-Switch!

Dr Kawashima's Brain Training for Nintendo Switch

Game Builder Garage

Ninjala

Nintendo Switch Sports

Resident Evil Revelations

Ring Fit Adventure

Trombone Champ

WarioWare: Move It!

All Nintendo Labo Toy-Con kits

There may be other games affected, too, especially if you factor in shovelware titles that use the tech.

All of these games are still technically playable on Nintendo Switch 2, and it's usually only bits of the gameplay that are affected by the missing IR sensor, not the whole game. The main exceptions are the Labo Toy-Con kits and Ring Fit Adventure. In the case of Labo, the Variety, Robot, and Vehicle kits were made specifically with the original Switch hardware in mind, so the Joy-Con 2 won't work.

Similarly, Ring Fit Adventure uses the IR sensor so players can take their pulse while working out, but the peripherals are the bigger compatibility issue. The game relies on the Ring-Con and Leg Strap accessories, which require the original Joy-Con to function fully. Nintendo Switch Sports, which doesn't use IR at all, is in a similar boat since the Soccer Shoot-Out uses the Leg Strap.

Fortunately, so long as you still have old Joy-Con lying around, you can play all of these games by simply connecting the original controllers to your Switch 2. The IR camera was a cool feature, but with so few games supporting it, it never really reached its full potential. Removing it makes sense, and given all the cool things Nintendo Switch 2 can do, it remains to be seen how much users will miss the IR feature.