The 5 Best Gaming Handhelds Cheaper Than A Steam Deck OLED
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For those who were waiting for the console restock and felt disappointed when they saw the new Steam Deck prices, the increase is not random. The OLED model, one of the fan favorites, returned to sale with a sharp price increase, taking the 512 GB version from US$ 549 to US$ 789, and the 1 TB version from US$ 649 to US$ 949. This price jump was considerable, since the console was known for its cost-benefit, and the reasons behind the Steam Deck OLED price hike are again related to AI Data Centers.
This adjustment also changes the discussion around which is the best handheld gaming console. The Steam Deck always earned recommendations because it offered an affordable entry point for playing PC games in portable mode. Now, it moves closer to price ranges that once seemed exclusive to premium competitors, which means the appeal of "good and cheap" is no longer the same.
The good news is that the handheld market now offers many options for anyone looking to buy one. Besides the Nintendo Switch 2, there are options with robust hardware and more acceptable prices that deserve players' attention. So, we selected alternatives for anyone who does not want to spend almost $1,000 on a new Steam Deck OLED but still refuses to give up playing.
Asus ROG Xbox Ally
In 2026, one of the best alternatives is the Asus ROG Xbox Ally, since it costs $599, much less than the current Steam Deck prices. The console has a 7-inch Full HD screen with 120Hz and VRR, plus an AMD Ryzen Z2 A processor, integrated RDNA 2 graphics, 16GB of RAM, and a battery that performs slightly better than Valve's on the Steam Deck.
In practice, the two consoles deliver similar performance. In less demanding games, the ROG Xbox Ally runs titles competently, with stable 60 fps and 900p in "Forza Horizon 4". For newer or heavier games, you will need AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution to scale the graphics, which works, but does not match playing natively. It is worth noting that the ROG Xbox Ally is among the handheld consoles more powerful than the Steam Deck currently available on the market.
However, the software is one of the best advantages of the ROG Xbox Ally. It comes with Windows 11, so you can access Steam, Xbox Game Pass, Epic Games, and other platforms that do not support SteamOS, making it easier to play titles with active anti-cheat systems, such as "Fortnite."
Lenovo Legion Go S
For anyone who wants a large screen, the Lenovo Legion Go S is the best option available, as it comes with an 8-inch display and solid hardware, making it one of the best handheld gaming consoles in this price range. For RPGs or strategy games, that makes the experience much better because screen details are easier to see.
Its AMD Ryzen Z2 GO can run "Cyberpunk 2077" at a stable 30 fps in 1080p with FSR enabled or "GTA 5" on high settings at 48fps, making it a solid pick. Even though it needs some adjustments for more demanding games, it still performs well for a console in its price range. Its battery usually delivers between 90 minutes and 2 hours of battery life, which is well below what the Steam Deck OLED can do. Even so, with the price hikes, the Legion Go S became a good value.
Ayn Odin 3
For anyone who does not care about playing newer titles, the Ayn Odin 3 is an excellent option at $339. It runs Android and uses a Qualcomm Dragonwing Q8, a variant of the Snapdragon 8 Elite without 5G but with the same processor and GPU. In practice, you can run everything from PS2 and GameCube downward, while upscaling to 1080p.
Games that run natively also work pretty well on the Ayn Odin 3, with "Genshin Impact" running at maximum settings. For PC games, that is possible with some concessions, since "The Witcher 3" stays between 40 and 50 fps on medium, while "GTA 5" stays between 50 and 60fps. Newer titles do not have the same compatibility.
So, if you want to focus more on emulation than on playing modern titles, the Ayn Odin 3 is a good option. It is lighter, has a great AMOLED screen, and handles past-generation and Android games very well, just like other Android handhelds in a similar price range that cost less than the Nintendo Switch 2.
AYANEO Konkr Pocket Fit
The AYANEO Konkr Pocket Fit is AYANEO's attempt to offer good hardware without the price that usually comes with the brand. So, for $429, you get a 6-inch console with 1080p resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, which offers better fluidity than the Steam Deck OLED's 90 Hz, and it's a cheap handheld console worth the price. It runs Android, but with AYANEO's stable software interface, which organizes the whole game library more easily.
This AYANEO model is also excellent for emulation, handling even Nintendo Switch games. Compared to previous generations such as the Wii, PS2, or Nintendo 3DS, it delivers performance with plenty of room to spare. The player who likes to tinker and customize the system will have the most fun with the Konkr Pocket Fit. It offers good flexibility in how you can play your favorite games and includes access to GameHub, so some PC titles can also run on it, though with some trade-offs in graphics quality.
Retroid Pocket 6
If you are looking for an even more affordable option, the Retroid Pocket 6 is the right choice. It has a starting price of $244, with great hardware for emulation and Android. The console comes equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, a 5.5-inch AMOLED screen with 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 6000mAh battery.
Before buying it, you should know that you will have almost no access to more modern games, unlike what happens with the Steam Deck OLED or the ROG Ally. The Retroid Pocket 6 is better suited to anyone who wants to play older titles in portable mode with good quality. Because it is more compact and lighter, it is also more comfortable to carry every day.
So, if the goal is to avoid higher prices and focus on emulation, the Retroid Pocket 6 is an excellent option. It is not a substitute for a more robust gaming handheld if you want to access your entire Steam library, but it offers an exceptional experience for those who want to save money and still have an efficient console in their hands.