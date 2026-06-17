The 5 Best Gaming Handhelds Cheaper Than A Steam Deck OLED

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For those who were waiting for the console restock and felt disappointed when they saw the new Steam Deck prices, the increase is not random. The OLED model, one of the fan favorites, returned to sale with a sharp price increase, taking the 512 GB version from US$ 549 to US$ 789, and the 1 TB version from US$ 649 to US$ 949. This price jump was considerable, since the console was known for its cost-benefit, and the reasons behind the Steam Deck OLED price hike are again related to AI Data Centers.

This adjustment also changes the discussion around which is the best handheld gaming console. The Steam Deck always earned recommendations because it offered an affordable entry point for playing PC games in portable mode. Now, it moves closer to price ranges that once seemed exclusive to premium competitors, which means the appeal of "good and cheap" is no longer the same.

The good news is that the handheld market now offers many options for anyone looking to buy one. Besides the Nintendo Switch 2, there are options with robust hardware and more acceptable prices that deserve players' attention. So, we selected alternatives for anyone who does not want to spend almost $1,000 on a new Steam Deck OLED but still refuses to give up playing.