5 Android Gaming Handhelds Cheaper Than The Nintendo Switch 2
The Nintendo Switch 2 launched on June 5, 2025. Within four days of release, it became the fastest-selling Nintendo console ever, shipping 3.5 million units worldwide, according to Nintendo itself. Games like "Mario Kart World," "Donkey Kong: Bonanza," and "Pokémon Pokopia" have been major hits for the console, proving that there is an appetite for handheld gaming.
However, the Switch 2 currently costs $449.99, but that will change in September 2026 because that is when Nintendo will hike its price to $499.99. If you're not too particular about your handheld gaming needs, Android-based handheld consoles provide a cheaper alternative. They won't be among the handhelds that are more powerful than the Switch 2, so it helps to set realistic expectations that the most you'll be doing with them is emulating games that you legally own (do not pirate them), essentially making them great retro gaming machines.
With some of them, you can even play AAA Android games from the Play Store or cloud streaming PC and console games via Xbox Cloud Gaming, Steam Link, or PS Remote Play (you need a PS5 for this). With that said, you have a diverse range of options from well-known brands, including Retroid, Ayaneo, and Anbernic. You get a modern handheld with a good amount of RAM and storage, as well as all the buttons, bumpers, triggers, and analog sticks found in premium handhelds. Some even have unique designs (one even looks like a Nintendo 3DS).
Anbernic RG 477V
For many gamers, the Nintendo Game Boy was their first foray into the wondrous world of gaming. That's why vertical handhelds or "bricks" like the Anbernic RG 477V might be appealing. It's considered to be one of Anbernic's most powerful handhelds due to its Dimensity 8300 octa-core chip. It's capable of pushing AAA Android games, such as "Fortnite" and "Genshin Impact," at medium-to-high settings, so don't be fooled by its retro aesthetic.
The RG 477V has a 4.7-inch screen, which is considered large for these types of handhelds. With an aspect ratio of 4:3, PS2 and GameCube games will look great on its LTPS in-cell display when using popular emulators like Dolphin and NetherSX2. Since it supports touch, the big screen is also great for on-screen controls in games that don't allow physical input. It also supports gyro aiming, which helps when trying to pull off precise shots in shooters like "Call of Duty: Mobile" and "Delta Force."
You can get the RG 477V starting at $239.99 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage version. It has a microSD card slot that allows you to expand its storage up to 2TB. You can purchase the handheld in black for a more modern look or in retro gray if you prefer that Game Boy aesthetic. It also has customizable RGB lighting effects on the Hall Effect thumbsticks for immersive gameplay.
Retroid Pocket 6
The Retroid Pocket 6 offers great overall performance for an Android handheld that starts at $244 for the 8GB model. If you want something horizontal, but with the same powerful processor as the Anbernic RG 477V so you can enjoy playing games from the sixth console generation and below, the Pocket 6 can serve you well. Of course, you can also still play modern Android games, as long as you don't max out the settings. The upscaling makes the textures look crisp on the 5.5-inch 1080p AMOLED touchscreen display.
The Pocket 6 has a design similar to the PS Vita, which would also make it a great place to emulate games from this classic Sony handheld, especially with its 16:9 aspect ratio. And you can choose whether you want the joysticks on top with the analog sticks down or vice versa. There are also several colors to choose from, including silver, black, gray, light pink, and orange. Other notable features include a 6,000mAh battery for hours of play, active cooling to prevent overheating, Wi-Fi 7 for low-latency online gaming, and a TF card (microSD card) slot for expanding the handheld's storage.
AYN Thor
Nintendo made dual-screen gaming popular with the Nintendo DS and 3DS consoles. It was a novel way to interact with games by having one screen for action and another for other tasks and features like maps, inventory management, and touch-based actions. Such an idea can translate well to modern handhelds, with the AYN Thor being one of the best clamshell Android handhelds around. It has a 6-inch AMOLED touchscreen at the top and a 3.92-inch AMOLED touchscreen at the bottom.
This could be a great handheld for playing DS and 3DS. There are various Android emulators that do a good job of replicating the dual-screen setup, including Cemu, MelonDS, and Citra. With a powerful chip like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, you can even play Nintendo Switch games. It has impressive compatibility, but don't expect everything to run smoothly, especially if you'll be playing those Switch titles.
For non-DS games, the second screen can be used for reading guides, watching tutorials, or chatting with friends as you play the game. Pricing for the AYN Thor starts at $249 for the Lite version. This comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Just keep in mind that the handheld comes with no pre-installed games — you will have to load everything yourself, including the frontend.
Ayaneo Pocket Micro
If you want an Android handheld that begs to be carried in your pocket for impromptu gaming sessions while commuting or waiting for a doctor's appointment, the Ayaneo Pocket Micro is a good option. It's the size of a standard smartphone, though, so it won't fit in small pockets. It's built to look like an NES candy bar controller, but with the inclusion of analog sticks and bumpers. Ayaneo even evokes nostalgia with the tagline, "Childhood dream handheld console back in your hand."
The Pocket Micro is a great mini console for revisiting the classics from the 80s and 90s with crisp visuals. This is all thanks to its 3.5-inch IPS screen with a 960 x 640 resolution and pixel density of 330 PPI. Game Boy Advance titles benefit the most due to the native 4K GBA resolution. Its 3:2 panel is the exact shape of a GBA screen, making the enhanced visuals shine. Its Helio G99 chip allows it to handle retro gaming up to the PS2, although it might struggle with some demanding 3D games from that era.
The Pocket Micro starts from $219 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB SSD version. For $249, you can get the version with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD. It's also worth mentioning the build quality of this handheld, as it comes with an aluminum frame that makes it feel premium and durable.
MagicX Mini Zero 28
The MagicX Mini Zero is another mini Android handheld, but for those who are on a budget. It's as big as a small remote, and is quite affordable, too, starting at $61 for the base version with no TF card. So if you're still hanging on to your old microSD card, this would be the best time to use it. If you need more space without purchasing a TF card separately, you can buy the version with a 64GB or 128GB TF card for $64 or $79, respectively. The Mini Zero has a 640 x 480 resolution, which makes sense for its small form factor.
However, it does not have a touchscreen, meaning you will have to use the controls for navigation; even though that can be unintuitive. As for the games you can play with its Allwinner Cortex-A53 chipset and 2GB RAM, you're looking at something up to the PS1. You can try playing PSP games, but you'd have to turn on frame skip to make that a viable option. Also, with PSP games having a 16:9 aspect ratio, you'll get vertical bars on the screen.
The graphics will look crisp on its IPS screen. It also has stereo speakers, supports Wi-Fi, and has a 2,900mAh battery that allows for seven to nine hours of play. So if you're on a budget and looking for an Android handheld with multiple custom firmware (CFW) options available for D-pad gaming, the Mini Zero might be a good choice.
How we picked these Android gaming handhelds
While anything under the current price of the Switch 2 was up for consideration, we wanted to add some variety — clamshell, brick, and horizontal — to cover a wide range of retro gaming scenarios. Running AAA Android games is nice, but not a must-have. All the options we found managed to be under $250 in terms of the starting price. At a minimum, we wanted to find options that would support multiple emulators while offering solid D-pad gaming. Also, keep in mind that you can turn your phone into a gaming handheld if none of the options appeal to you or if they are still outside your budget.