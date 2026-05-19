5 Android Gaming Handhelds Cheaper Than The Nintendo Switch 2

The Nintendo Switch 2 launched on June 5, 2025. Within four days of release, it became the fastest-selling Nintendo console ever, shipping 3.5 million units worldwide, according to Nintendo itself. Games like "Mario Kart World," "Donkey Kong: Bonanza," and "Pokémon Pokopia" have been major hits for the console, proving that there is an appetite for handheld gaming.

However, the Switch 2 currently costs $449.99, but that will change in September 2026 because that is when Nintendo will hike its price to $499.99. If you're not too particular about your handheld gaming needs, Android-based handheld consoles provide a cheaper alternative. They won't be among the handhelds that are more powerful than the Switch 2, so it helps to set realistic expectations that the most you'll be doing with them is emulating games that you legally own (do not pirate them), essentially making them great retro gaming machines.

With some of them, you can even play AAA Android games from the Play Store or cloud streaming PC and console games via Xbox Cloud Gaming, Steam Link, or PS Remote Play (you need a PS5 for this). With that said, you have a diverse range of options from well-known brands, including Retroid, Ayaneo, and Anbernic. You get a modern handheld with a good amount of RAM and storage, as well as all the buttons, bumpers, triggers, and analog sticks found in premium handhelds. Some even have unique designs (one even looks like a Nintendo 3DS).