3 Cheapest Ways To Turn Your Phone Into A Portable Gaming Console

All gaming handhelds have controllers that are responsive and feel good to use. Your phone, on the other hand, primarily relies on on-screen touch controls, and there are two major problems here that can make it feel like less of a portable gaming console. Firstly, it lacks the input feedback you get from pressing a button. The feedback helps because it sends a signal to your brain that you have triggered an action instead of solely relying on visual cues, which are not always reliable.

Secondly, your fingers can obscure parts of the screen, which can reduce visibility and increase errors. A mobile gaming controller can solve both of these problems while making the mobile gaming experience feel more intuitive. The Razer Kishi V3 Pro Gaming Controller for Android and iOS, which you can get for $149, is capable of not only making your mobile device look like a gaming handheld, but also feel like one as well.

It has all the buttons you'd expect from a full-sized controller, including face buttons, bumpers, triggers, and analog sticks. It also has haptic feedback, an ergonomic grip, and comes with three months of free Apple Arcade. When you're not using it on your mobile, you can connect it to your computer via a USB-C cable and use it to play PC games.