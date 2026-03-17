Don't Toss That Old MicroSD Card – These 5 Devices Still Rely On Them

Since Samsung ditched microSD card slots completely in its flagship Galaxy S phones with the S21, there has been a subtle realization that the cards are on the decline. They have since fallen out of the mainstream because many high-end phones come with expanded, secure, and better-performing internal storage. Plus, you can always upload your files to the cloud if you're running out of space. You might even be looking at your old microSD card and thinking maybe it's time to toss it aside, but that would be a mistake.

MicroSD cards are particularly useful for devices that offer little to no storage. So if you're remotely interested in handheld and retro-gaming machines, high-resolution photography, outdoor adventuring, and even budget phones and tablets, that SD card might still be useful to you. Maybe after you've breathed new life into it, you might even think of getting some of the newer microSD cards with faster read/write speeds and bigger storage.