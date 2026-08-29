Who Owns FlashForge, The 3D Printer Brand?

A 3D printer opens an entire world of fun, and regardless of who you are, you can always find everyday uses for a 3D printer. But because it's a more niche tech category than, say, phones, you may not be very familiar with brand names and the stuff they produce. For instance, FlashForge is undeniably one of the biggest 3D printer brands, yet it isn't as popular in the space as Elegoo. Still, it packs a punch in the budget space with its Creator 5 and Adventurer 5X models (priced at $699 and $349, respectively), perfectly positioned to bring new people into 3D printing.

Who owns FlashForge, though? Compared with other companies owned by conglomerates with a zillion other companies under their belt, FlashForge's ownership is fairly straightforward. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Zhejiang, the company is privately owned and also goes by its full name, Zhejiang Flashforge 3D Technology Co. Not a surprise. China seems like a major hub for 3D printing companies, with Bambu Lab operating out of Shenzhen, just like Creality – another prominent brand.

According to the company statement, FlashForge puts reliability, affordability, and user-friendliness at the forefront. Yet, don't let its Adventurer series (aimed at hobbyists) mislead you. Despite its focus on accessibility, FlashForge also makes industrial-grade printers. With over 1000 core employees, FlashForge started a few notable divisions, mainly FlashForge USA, a move that helped the company break into the commercial-grade market in North America.