Who Owns Bambu Lab, The 3D Printer Manufacturer?

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Bambu Lab has become one of the biggest names in the 3D printing world, seemingly coming out of nowhere to shake up a hobby that was starting to feel a bit stale. So who exactly is running the show? Bambu Lab's story starts in 2020 with a team of former engineers from DJI, the brand you probably know best for making consumer gear like drones, action cams, and microphones. Dr. Ye Tao, who previously ran DJI's consumer drone department, headed up the change. He and four other co-founders left the drone giant to start their own company, which we all know today as Bambu Lab. And this brand is one of many things you should know about if you're thinking of buying a 3D printer.

Operating mainly out of Shenzhen, China, with additional offices in Shanghai and Austin, Texas, this founding team holds total control over the company's creative and engineering direction. Dr. Ye Tao acts as the CEO, steering the brand from a Kickstarter launch in 2022 to the mainstream consumer gadget powerhouse it is right now. Because these founders brought their strict engineering backgrounds from the drone and consumer electronics worlds, they built a culture of fast and reliable hardware right into the company's DNA. This explains why Bambu Lab printers feel less like clunky garage projects and more like polished smart home devices. The founders' hands-on ownership of the company's creative vision is the real secret sauce behind its success in the 3D printing space.