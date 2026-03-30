Thinking About Buying A 3D Printer? Here Are 5 Things You Need To Know

There's nothing quite like crafting your own gear, and 3D printers make that possible on a whole new level. There are plenty of useful 3D printer projects that can level up your home, and of course there are practical projects that can save you money. You can even find entire communities and online portals dedicated to sharing blueprints for a wide variety of items you can make.

But there's another side to the technology that many people overlook when getting started. If you dive in head-first without any prior research, you're likely to run into some of the common 3D printing mistakes that most beginners make, such as configuring the wrong settings or storing your filament and materials improperly. In addition, bed adhesion can make or break your project after hours or sometimes days of printing. It's something few think about before using a printer, but if you try to remove items too early, they might break or damage the bed.

Before you buy a 3D printer, there are some basics you should know. For example, 3D printing filament, the material used to create items, comes in several forms and ranges in prices from about $10 up to $25 per pound and beyond. If you're creating a large item that needs a lot of filament, it could end up costing much more than you'd expect, especially if you don't already have those supplies on hand. Moreover, certain projects utilize certain materials better, whether that's because they offer higher durability or other unique properties conducive to a successful print. In any case, before you begin exploring the vast, yet highly satisfying world of 3D printing, here are five things you need to know.