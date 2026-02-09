5 Common 3D Printing Mistakes Most Beginners Make

Generally speaking, 3D printing is a pretty safe hobby and 3D printed parts can be great. But it comes with a few risks. After all, you're dealing with high temperatures, mechanical components, fumes, and unfamiliar materials. Beginners tend to underestimate the risks of 3D printing, whether it's filament or resin.

Regardless of your choice, you should know that a properly ventilated room is essential. An air quality hazard is a major concern. Filament emits ultrafine particles (UFPs) and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) into the air as it is being melted. These microscopic particles can penetrate deep into your lung tissue. The emissions vary by material and printing conditions, but there's no such thing as printing without an air quality hazard. Some of the UFPs and VOCs are also believed to be carcinogenic.

Chemical exposure risks are even worse with resin printing. The liquid photopolymer resin contains reactive chemicals and monomers that are irritants and sensitizers. Contact with skin can lead to dermatitis, but inhaling the fumes can cause respiratory irritation and headaches. Once the printing is done, there are still some dangers to consider. Uncured resin continues to emit VOCs. That's why it needs washing and curing under UV light. Only then will your print be safe to handle without protection.

Then, there are fire and thermal hazards. 3D printers operate at high temperatures (nozzles often go upwards of 250°C). If your printer's heaters or other electrical components are malfunctioning, they can lead to fires. Beginners often overlook these risks and don't go beyond "don't touch hot things." Many underestimate the importance of proper ventilation and wearing protective equipment such as gloves, goggles, and respirators. So make sure you're well protected, your space is ventilated, and your workbench is free from any flammable materials.