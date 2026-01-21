Are 3D Printed Parts Actually Reliable?

The power of 3D printing has revolutionized not just commercial endeavors like Europe's largest 3D-printed building but also personal projects in your own home. With some know-how and plenty of resin material, you can 3D print items for your entertainment, to be used in your home décor, and even for your car. But should you? Are all 3D printed parts actually reliable?

It depends a lot on what you intend to print. For some items, such as miniatures for tabletop RPGs (TTRPGs), 3D-printed parts made from resin are often very reliable, allowing you to print to your heart's content. For others, such as important car components, that reliability is up to question. It's much better to put safety first and not try to 3D print something that could lead to a catastrophic accident.

It's always important to follow the manufacturer's guidelines for safely handling resin-based 3D prints. Uncured resin is toxic and should never be handled without personal protective equipment (PPE). Filament-based 3D prints are safer to handle, but both types of printing materials require plenty of ventilation to avoid dangerous fumes. With some care and knowing what is okay to print and what isn't, you can be sure you have a reliable part for many years to come.