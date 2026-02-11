5 3D Printing Projects That Can Save You Money

3D printing has become more and more accessible over the years, and 3D printers are more reliable than ever. Entry-level 3D printers typically cost less than $100, and the printing process itself is pretty straightforward once you have a design file loaded. You can even tap into some of the best sites for 3D printing to access printing projects and open-source models. All of this, combined with the fact that there are a lot of handy 3D printing accessories on the market, makes adding some 3D printing projects to your agenda worthwhile. With the right projects on hand, you can even look at 3D printing as a way to save yourself some money.

While consumer-level 3D printers are as reliable as ever, they do have their limitations. They can't print metal objects, for example, and they're limited to printing objects that can fit within the printer's build volume. But there's still a lot you can do with a 3D printer, and we've devised some projects that can help you tap into that idea of saving some money on objects around the house. Whether you're a tech enthusiast who wants to add some accessories to your lineup of devices or a do-it-yourselfer looking for a creative project to take on, the 3D printing projects below will allow you to do so with some extra money in your pocket.