5 3D Printing Projects That Can Save You Money
3D printing has become more and more accessible over the years, and 3D printers are more reliable than ever. Entry-level 3D printers typically cost less than $100, and the printing process itself is pretty straightforward once you have a design file loaded. You can even tap into some of the best sites for 3D printing to access printing projects and open-source models. All of this, combined with the fact that there are a lot of handy 3D printing accessories on the market, makes adding some 3D printing projects to your agenda worthwhile. With the right projects on hand, you can even look at 3D printing as a way to save yourself some money.
While consumer-level 3D printers are as reliable as ever, they do have their limitations. They can't print metal objects, for example, and they're limited to printing objects that can fit within the printer's build volume. But there's still a lot you can do with a 3D printer, and we've devised some projects that can help you tap into that idea of saving some money on objects around the house. Whether you're a tech enthusiast who wants to add some accessories to your lineup of devices or a do-it-yourselfer looking for a creative project to take on, the 3D printing projects below will allow you to do so with some extra money in your pocket.
Smartphone and tablet stands
Anyone with a smartphone or tablet is likely to have a glance at such a device regularly throughout the day. A desktop or table-top stand for these devices is a great way to keep an eye on notifications and other necessary distractions. These can even be used to keep your mobile device upright during video chats with friends, family, and colleagues. A couple of issues with these stands, however, are that cheap models tend to be just that. They don't always offer much build quality, and while more expensive stands can offer nice features like charging capabilities, they are also often out of the price range of everyday mobile device users.
A quality smartphone stand can range from $10 to $25, and tablet stands can cost even more. But if you're just looking for something basic to keep your mobile device upright on your desk while you work, you can 3D print a custom stand for what amounts to just pennies in filament cost. You can download or create designs that include simple angled stands, as well as adjustable models with multiple viewing angles. Because the material cost is so low with a 3D printer, you can experiment with different designs until you find something that perfectly suits your desktop setup.
Toys
Not only can children's toys be expensive, but they also break constantly, and kids outgrow them quickly. In the event of something breaking, it can be difficult to track down a single replacement part, particularly for toys like action figures and board games. And in regard to costs, even simple generic toys like building blocks and toy vehicles can cost $25 or more. The good news is that many toys that can be found on shelves these days can also be made with a 3D printer.
In fact, 3D printing new toys can be a nearly free project of its own. Free design files are available for popular toy categories all across the internet. Everything from sandbox toys like buckets and shovels to action figures of animals, ghosts, and dinosaurs is among them. Even designs for toys like drones can be downloaded and implemented at no cost. A single spool of 3D printing filament can produce dozens of small toys, and with a little creativity, replacement parts for broken toys you already have around the house.
Drawer organizers
If you found 3D printing projects that revolve around toys and tech accessories of interest, you may also be interested in a way to keep such items organized. As tech enthusiasts know, cables, adapters, earbuds, and other accessories can pile up, scatter around, and become clutter quickly. The same can be said about toys, as anyone with children can likely attest. But generic drawer organizers don't always provide the proper space for such items, and storage containers can take up more space than a drawer allows for.
But with a 3D printer, you can print your own custom drawer organizers that are designed to fit a specific space and store specific items. There are hundreds of downloadable organizer designs available across the internet, and many of them focus specifically on drawer organization. You can even design your own modular drawer organizers that stack on top of one another in order to fully optimize different drawers. This is also something you could apply to items far beyond tech and toys, as kitchen drawers, art drawers, and utility drawers always have their share of loose items that need organizing.
Kitchen items
A lot of tools for use around the kitchen come in plastic options, which makes them ideal candidates for 3D printing projects. Small items will be easy for a smaller 3D printer, and they include things like bottle openers, forks, spoons, and butter knives, as well as small storage containers for liquids and baking ingredients. Those with a larger 3D printer can consider things like spatulas, soup ladles, juicers, even plates and bowls. These items can range in price from a couple of dollars to well over $40, depending on the level of quality you're looking at.
But if you don't need the latest designs from the most stylish lifestyle brands, 3D printing items that can come in handy around the kitchen will leave you with plenty of money in your pocket. Beyond cooking utensils, you can also find 3D printing designs for various racks and storage bins for those utensils. These storage solutions can be designed to attach to walls or the inside of cabinet doors, to fit awkward cabinet spaces, or to stack vertically and maximize counter space.
Auto parts
Even though the auto industry is using 3D printing for car parts, you aren't going to be able to 3D print mechanical parts with a consumer-level 3D printer. What you can do with such a device, however, is keep different parts of your interior up to date and accessorized. If you have an older vehicle, some of the interior plastic or vinyl components may have deteriorated over time. With some experience and know-how, things like knobs, dials, and even stereo buttons can be 3D printed and installed. This can offer substantial savings, as anything purchased from a dealer or manufacturer can be more than most will want to spend on such parts.
But you can also improve upon your vehicle's existing interior, whether it's older or straight off the lot. If you utilize your smartphone to interact with your vehicle's stereo and display, clips to keep the cables organized can be 3D printed. So can smartphone holders if you're able to find or create the right design for it. Customized cup holders tailored for different bottles and coffee cup sizes can also be 3D printed. In fact, there is a wide variety of auto accessories that a 3D printer can save you money on, and it won't take much more than a few minutes browsing the inventory of auto parts stores to start getting creative with it.