5 Of The Best Sites For Free 3D Printing Projects And Open Source Models
The moment you finish setting up your first 3D printer, it may feel as though the entire world is at your fingertips. After all, you can craft all sorts of things, from handy tools to beautiful artwork. However, there's a critical second part to this equation: Models and designs, a framework for the printer to create what you want.
While you can't just conjure 3D printer models out of the ether, the good news is that there are plenty of websites out there to obtain free project and model files, such as Thingiverse and MakerWorld. Much like how blueprints are necessary to construct a building, so too does your 3D printer need detailed virtual instructions to print something. Many enterprising 3D printer owners have taken it upon themselves to design projects from scratch, including physical models and printing procedures, then share those projects online for others to try.
You can find a variety of sites hosting 3D printing resources, some managed by manufacturers, and others that are wholly open source. Whether you're looking for a beginner's 3D printing project to christen your new system or just want some cool ideas, you're all but guaranteed to find something eye-catching on one of these sites. Of course, there are also plenty of excellent 3D printing accessories on Amazon to help you on this journey too.
Thingiverse
When it comes to finding 3D printing projects, models, and ideas, Thingiverse is likely one of the first resources you'll stumble upon. Owned by 3D printer manufacturer UltiMaker, Thingiverse is a straightforward platform for both discovering and sharing ideas, with a database of well over 2.5 million projects to download. On Thingiverse, you can perform searches for anything you're interested in. From a broad category of tools to Pokémon decorations, and searches by specific tags or users.
The platform also has a dedicated Customizer app, which allows you to download special custom projects from the database and then tweak elements like size, print quality, and simplicity to fit your needs. If you're interested in networking, there are various user groups you can join to chat and share concepts. There are even curated free lessons via Thingiverse Education, where you can watch webinars about 3D printing basics or download interesting, informative project plans.
MakerWorld
When you're starting out with 3D printing, the sheer potential of it can feel a little overwhelming. If you're looking not just for projects and models to try, but a large community of other users to help you get acclimated, consider a visit to MakerWorld. Owned and operated by Bambu Lab, MakerWorld is meant to be both a cohesive resource of all things 3D printed and a large-scale hub for enthusiasts to connect and collaborate.
Just about any design you find on MakerWorld can be immediately downloaded and opened in the Bambu Studio app. You can also find precise breakdowns of the filaments you'll need, and even place orders from Bambu. There are both individual projects to browse and user-made collections if you're in the market for multiple, similar ideas. In addition, MakerWorld is host to a dedicated store for 3D printer utilities, a large forum for chatting and collaborating, as well as pages devoted to contests and crowdfunding projects for those who need a little help getting their idea off the ground.
Printables
It's a noble effort to go to the trouble of creating a 3D printer project the associated resources, and then share them for free with the world. All the same, if you'd prefer to get paid for your trouble, you might feel more at home with Printables. Owned and operated by Prusa Research, Printables serves both free and casual 3D printer usage along with an available premium, paid plan. From the Printables main page, you can find a large quantity of free-to-download digital blueprints, as well as a variety of user-run creator clubs to browse and join.
In addition to the free stuff, though, you can also find a dedicated model marketplace, where members list their creations and information for a fee. Any Printables user can list their personal designs on the store, so if you're looking to make a few bucks from your extensive modeling work, it's a good place to do so. You can also find community elements like contests, scheduled events, educational resources, and databases of 3D printer parts and accessory brands that have teamed up with Prusa.
Cults
Most of the major 3D printer websites are owned and operated by printer manufacturers. There's nothing inherently wrong with this, but if you'd prefer something a little more independent, Cults is an attractive alternative. It is a completely self-financed resource for 3D printing enthusiasts and professionals, and though Cults does accept donations, these go exclusively toward keeping the site's lights on and ensuring 3D project makers get their due pay. You can find both free and paid 3D models from contributing users, ranging from practical tools like can openers to wacky art projects like Sonic the Hedgehog dressed as Captain America.
Projects and models are available in a variety of different formats and file extensions, so they should work with almost any kind of 3D printer. The site also caters to laser-cutting enthusiasts, papercraft, origami, and other kinds of handicraft. What's particularly appealing about Cults are its various practical resources, including bargain-hunting tools for 3D printers and accessories, and contacts for professional 3D modelers to help realize your project.
Pinshape
As nice as it can be to have a large, interactive community for all your 3D printing needs, perhaps you'd rather just cut to the chase and find or buy blueprints for your printer. For an open-source platform that cuts out most of the socialization aspects, try Pinshape, owned and operated by MatterHackers. It's a solid resource if you need some quick specs for reliable 3D printed parts or figures.
Pinshape forgoes most of the community aspects of other 3D printing resource sites and focuses more or less exclusively on the projects themselves. You can find both free and paid designs, and the relevant files to download and print from, whether they're tools, sculptures, art pieces, or other assorted concepts. If you've got your own original designs to share, you can do so with a free account, as well as set a price point to make some money. If you need it, you can also find links to the MatterHackers website, where you can buy 3D printer gear like filament or replacement components.