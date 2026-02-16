8 3D Printer Projects That Are Actually A Waste Of Your Time

3D printers are currently among the most impressive devices you can buy for at-home use, and they're the closest thing we have to replicators from Star Trek. These desktop mini-factories can make all sorts of objects from raw material, provided you have the necessary blueprints. Soon, giant 3D-printing robots might even help solve the housing crisis — but we're not quite there yet.

3D printing technology has advanced by leaps and bounds in recent years, and we have significantly more reliable models on the market now than we did before. But it's still fairly easy to overstate what they can do. That's why you often see 3D printer projects that sound good in theory (and look cool in photos), but don't make sense in real-world applications.

Some uses can't work due to the fundamental limitations in current 3D printing technology, specifically as found in Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) machines, which are the most popular types of 3D printers. In these devices, a filament of material — usually plastic — is fed through a hot extruder to build up objects layer by layer. While this method is extremely versatile, it has inherent limitations that make it unsuitable for certain applications. Think again before wasting your time with prints you won't use, up to and including the ones listed below!