Say Goodbye To 3D Printing Limits With This DIY Hack

Consumer-grade 3D printers are stationary and come with a base, which is where all the printed items are made. They typically have a small, fixed workspace where the printer ejects the filament through an extruder using a configuration that's digitally transcribed — it follows a blueprint. That usually means that to print large items, they either have to be broken down and produced in smaller pieces for assembly, or the printer has to be paused while completed segments are moved out of the way.

But a resourceful duo has a solution for this issue with an unorthodox piece of equipment, a treadmill to be specific. Ivan Miranda and Jón Schone have taken a treadmill and turned it into a large-scale 3D printer, with the rubber belt used as a conveyor. The oversized 3D printer features an extra-large extruder, linear rails, custom wiring and power modules. It's designed to print incredibly large pieces like you'd find in an industrial setting. They can use it to make furniture, architectural models, mechanical parts, and more.

The extruder prints on a single plane, but at an angle, while the treadmill belt moves the finished segments away. They've used it to create a roughly 6.5-foot long plastic girder, something absolutely unheard of for normal 3D printers. By comparison, the world's largest 3D printer can make a whole house in under 80 hours, but that's obviously not something you'd do at home.