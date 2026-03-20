5 Useful 3D Printer Projects That Can Level Up Your Home

3D printing is often relegated to simply producing plastic shelf-fillers and flexible dragons, but there's far more to melting filament into different shapes. There's a lot to be said about 3D printers being one of the best tools to enter the DIY space and solve domestic design flaws, including smart home applications.

While smart devices are technologically impressive, they're sometimes plagued by clumsy practical designs and trailing power cables that clutter kitchen counters and side tables. Although there are plenty of reasons to include smart speakers and voice assistants in a smart home setup. Instead of spending money on expensive, mass-produced plastic accessories, homeowners and 3D printer users are increasingly contributing to the global maker community to manufacture their own bespoke solutions. This community relies on multiple open-source sharing websites, such as Thingiverse and Makerworld, to upload, share, and download functional 3D models for free or a nominal fee.

By leveraging affordable and advanced 3D printers such as Elegoo Centauri Carbon 2, users can create smart home accessories that seamlessly blend technology (and a bit of fan service) into their home. These projects are a fun and creative outlet for the maker and result in practical objects that make a smart home feel like it's meant for the whole family. This could be a mount that secures a smart home speaker directly to a power outlet, whilst hiding the power cable or a decorative housing based on someone's favorite character to help make a smart home speaker truly theirs.