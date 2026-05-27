This Is The Cheapest Way To Get Into 3D Printing

Broadly speaking, getting into 3D printing requires three specific elements: the printer itself, the materials you print, and the design you program in. The toughest decision is selecting your device. There are a lot of different 3D printers available, to put it mildly, running the gamut of sizes, extra functions, and overall complexity. Depending on what you want to use it for, you could be looking at a price tag anywhere from under $100 to more than $1,000. For beginners, it would be best to stick to reliable, budget-friendly models, such as Creality's Ender 3 V3, priced at a reasonable $219, or the Bambu Lab A1, for $299.99.

Once you have a printer to call your own, the next order of business is materials. You can't print anything without thermoplastic filament, which can get consumed faster than you expect, so you'll want to buy at least a couple of spools to start with. PLA filament will generally run you around $20-30 per kilogram (approx. $44-66 per pound), but you may be able to get it cheaper depending on the brand and color. Creality can provide again here, with a two-pack of its black and white PLA costing $30 on Amazon.

Finally, in order to print anything, you'll need a design. The complexity of the design will directly affect the cost. An elaborate, custom-ordered design could easily cost over $90, with prices only going up if you're paying a designer for hourly rates. If you want to save money here, either do the designing yourself in a program like Blender or download a free pre-made file from a 3D-printing enthusiast site.