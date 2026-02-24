8 Cheap 3D Printers You Should Buy And 2 You Should Skip

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

3D printing is a fun hobby to get into. Crafting figurines, useful tools, and other knickknacks on the fly is a pretty appealing prospect for many. If you're interested in acquiring a 3D printer, then be prepared to be sucked into a creative wormhole. 3D model data, various kinds of filaments, print resolutions, extruder types, FDM or SLA printing technology, and operation speed are things you will become aware of in no time. It's wonderfully captivating in its own way, but anyone on the fringe of getting into this hobby will point at a common barrier to entry: price.

It's no secret that 3D printing is expensive to get into, with some high-end 3D printers costing $1,000 or more. For most people, this serves as a major deterrent that prevents them from getting into what could be an interesting pastime. That said, the printer could pay for itself if they decide to pursue profitable 3D printing projects to earn some money on the side.

Thankfully, 3D printing has become such a popular activity that entry-level budget printers are more commonplace — and viable — than ever before. If there are 3D printers being specifically made for kids, then you can bet your bottom dollar that you can find reliable 3D printers that can be bought at a reasonable price for any age group. It's natural to worry that sticking to a shoestring budget will hamper the quality of the product you purchase. Thankfully, various critics have already reviewed a litany of budget 3D printers, letting you know which ones are worth your money... and which ones should be given a wide berth.