8 Cheap 3D Printers You Should Buy And 2 You Should Skip
3D printing is a fun hobby to get into. Crafting figurines, useful tools, and other knickknacks on the fly is a pretty appealing prospect for many. If you're interested in acquiring a 3D printer, then be prepared to be sucked into a creative wormhole. 3D model data, various kinds of filaments, print resolutions, extruder types, FDM or SLA printing technology, and operation speed are things you will become aware of in no time. It's wonderfully captivating in its own way, but anyone on the fringe of getting into this hobby will point at a common barrier to entry: price.
It's no secret that 3D printing is expensive to get into, with some high-end 3D printers costing $1,000 or more. For most people, this serves as a major deterrent that prevents them from getting into what could be an interesting pastime. That said, the printer could pay for itself if they decide to pursue profitable 3D printing projects to earn some money on the side.
Thankfully, 3D printing has become such a popular activity that entry-level budget printers are more commonplace — and viable — than ever before. If there are 3D printers being specifically made for kids, then you can bet your bottom dollar that you can find reliable 3D printers that can be bought at a reasonable price for any age group. It's natural to worry that sticking to a shoestring budget will hamper the quality of the product you purchase. Thankfully, various critics have already reviewed a litany of budget 3D printers, letting you know which ones are worth your money... and which ones should be given a wide berth.
Buy: Elegoo Centauri Carbon
CoreXY 3D printers have become widely coveted for the speed they afford during the printing process. Instead of just inefficiently moving the nozzle on the Y-axis, a CoreXY printer — as the name suggests — moves the printhead on both the X and Y planes, using two ingeniously placed motors that work in tandem to facilitate this movement. It brings a sense of stability to the printing process and minimizes any artifacting, leading to better print quality. If this has convinced you to snag a budget-friendly CoreXY 3D printer, then the Elegoo Centauri Carbon will be right up your alley.
With 4.5 stars out of 5 on both Creative Bloq and TechRadar, a score of 4 out of 5 on PCMag, and a similar number of stars on Tom's Hardware, this $290.69 printer is an excellent pick for people who want to enjoy a good-quality device. It prints at a speed of 500 millimeters per second, utilizes a 121-point auto-leveling method, and is compatible with a wide array of materials courtesy of its 320°C max nozzle temperature. If you want a cheap 3D printer that prioritizes both quality and speed, look no further than the Elegoo Centauri Carbon.
Buy: Creality Ender-3 V3 SE
There's a reason why the Creality Ender-3 V3 SE has received a 4.5-star rating out of 5 from both TechRadar and Tom's Hardware. For $230, you won't find better 3D printers on the market. It utilizes a direct drive extruder, letting it support a wide variety of filaments while also enhancing the precision of its 3D prints. It may not have the fastest printing speed, but for its low price, 250 millimeters per second is more than reasonable. With Creality's CR Touch sensor and pressure sensors on the bed, the Ender-3 V3 SE's auto-leveling helps adjust the Z-axis for optimal printing performance. The device's home screen does a great job of conveying all the information you need when setting up the printing process.
Keep in mind that this printer doesn't have Wi-Fi support. Make sure you have an SD card ready that you can insert into the printer to upload any 3D model data and get started with your latest project. It's a minor inconvenience, but one that you'll get over in due time. One of the biggest perks of the Ender-3 V3 SE that makes it so viable for beginners is the ease of setting it up. The 3D printer is mostly assembled from the moment you take it out of the box. Putting in a few screws, setting up the auto-leveling system, and adding the filament will all take roughly 20 minutes. Expect to get started with your 3D printing journey in no time after getting your hands on the Creality Ender-3 V3 SE.
Buy: Anycubic Kobra 3 V2
With four stars on both Creative Bloq and Tom's Hardware, you can't go wrong with the Anycubic Kobra 3 V2. A print speed of 600 millimeters per second is excellent and makes the $279 investment in this 3D printer quite worthwhile. A 60 mm Y-axis, SG15 X-axis bearings, and LeviQ3.0 technology all ensure that the auto-leveling in the Kobra 3 V2 is precise and error-free. The 720p camera attached to this 3D printer helps you keep an eye on the printing process, with its time-lapse videos also making for a fun treat.
One of the biggest selling points of the Kobra 3 V2 is the ACE Pro multimaterial unit, letting you add four filaments at once to initiate more complex 3D printing projects without having to switch out materials all the time. It also comes with a dryer to stabilize any overhangs and improve 3D print quality. Sure, the ACE Pro isn't perfect — there are reports of filaments getting mixed up, stuck, and tangled together in the unit — but that's a minor complaint for what is otherwise a standout 3D printer.
Skip: Elegoo Neptune 4
The onset of Klipper firmware has done a great job of making 3D printers more efficient and accurate than ever before. This technology has been adopted by several devices for its perks, and the Elegoo Neptune 4 is no exception. However, while other 3D printers integrate KlipperScreen to let users configure every aspect of this firmware to their liking, the same can't be said for the Neptune 4. It lacks both the aforementioned KlipperScreen and Wi-Fi support, meaning that the only way you can access the Klipper options is to use either a Wi-Fi dongle or an Ethernet cable for a direct internet connection and access the Klipper config file using Fluidd, a web-based interface.
These complex processes can make it a challenge to use the Elegoo Neptune 4, especially for beginners who are prone to making common 3D printing mistakes. This is why Tom's Hardware was fairly restrained in their review with an unremarkable 3.5-star rating out of 5. To make things worse, the Neptune 4 utilizes a weird hybrid system for bed leveling, forcing you to manually set up the nozzle and adjust the Z height before letting the device take care of the rest of the setup process. The $225 price point is certainly attractive, but you can still find better budget 3D printers in the same range.
Buy: Bambu Lab A1 Mini
The Bambu Lab A1 Mini has developed a stellar reputation as one of the most compact and budget-friendly 3D printers on the market. This pre-assembled 3D printer needs you to set up just three things: the filament wiper, spool holder, and Bowden tubes. With support for up to four filaments at once if you opt for the optional AMS Lite add-on, a direct drive extruder, and a maximum printing speed of 500 millimeters per second, the $219 you spend on this device will feel like a bargain.
It's no wonder that critic reviews for the Bambu Lab A1 Mini have been glowing across the board. It got a 4.5 out of 5 rating on PCMag, a similar number of stars on Tom's Hardware, and a perfect 5-star rating on TechRadar. Larger 3D models are a challenge to print on its small print bed, and the addition of the AMS Lite can lead to filament wastage, but none of these drawbacks should stop you from getting what is easily one of the best budget 3D printers around.
Buy: Sovol SV06 ACE
The Sovol SV06 ACE is an excellent budget 3D printer, boasting a suite of features at the very reasonable price point of $236.54 that makes the overall package oh-so-tantalizing. The integration of Klipper firmware, along with a direct drive extruder, helps this printer reach speeds of 600 millimeters per second without compromising the quality of the final piece. The inbuilt camera ensures that you can track the progress of an ongoing project and check for any errors while also recording time-lapse videos to show off the fascinating process of printing a 3D model from scratch. It's easy to see why Tom's Hardware was so glowing in its review, giving this 3D printer a solid 4.5 stars out of 5.
If you enjoy tinkering with the software of your devices, then you'll be delighted to know that the SV06 ACE has Wi-Fi support and ships with a copy of the OrcaSlicer, an open-source technology that — along with Klipper — can be customized to tailor this 3D printer's processes as per your requirements. Of course, this can be a bit too technical for beginners to get into, which is why newcomers to 3D printing will be glad to know that setting up and operating the SV06 ACE is relatively straightforward. It only takes 15 minutes to be assembled, can download 3D model data over Wi-Fi, and receives easy-to-install OTA software updates. This makes the Sovol SV06 ACE a perfect all-in-one package that will satisfy both beginners and advanced users.
Skip: Phrozen Sonic Mini 8K S
If your priority is to 3D print high-quality figures with a ton of detail and excellent surface quality, then go for an SLA printer. It uses photopolymerization, hardening liquid resin with a strong, focused UV light to whip out detailed, professional-looking 3D models. If you're a fan of TTRPGs, a resin printer can potentially help you save a ton of money on figurines. However, unlike its filament counterpart, a resin 3D printer is usually more expensive. Seeking out a budget device in this category can be a challenge, which is why the $270 Phrozen Sonic Mini 8K seems like a tantalizing option at first glance. However, a 3.5-star rating out of 5 from Tom's Hardware makes it clear that this is far from the best SLA printer you can get your hands on.
With its 8K resolution print quality and a heat-resistant 7.1-inch LCD panel to project UV light, there's no denying that the Sonic Mini 8K S will help you create high-quality 3D models. However, you can find other resin 3D printers in a similar price point with better resolutions. The Phrozen Sonic Mini 8K S is also a very messy printer, which isn't ideal when you're trying to be careful about using a toxic material to craft figurines. Resin regularly splashes from the build plate to the metal surface of this printer, and the end product regularly gets stuck, forcing you to use a third-party cutter to separate it from the build plate. It's a hassle that is better off avoided by opting for a different 3D printer altogether.
Buy: Elegoo Mars 5 Ultra
If you're dead set on purchasing a resin printer without breaking the bank, then the Elegoo Mars 5 Ultra is a great option. It supports a marvelous 9K resolution to make your models look incredibly detailed and refined. The auto-leveling function simplifies the setup process, while the tilt release feature gently peels the layer from the release film to minimize errors. It also comes equipped with systems to detect possible failures and resin shortages, all of which combine to make the 3D printing process as error-free as possible. All these features can be enjoyed for the very reasonable price of $284.99, making the Mars 5 Ultra an excellent value-for-money resin printer.
The reviews don't lie, with a 4 out of 5 score on PCMag and 4.5-star ratings on both Creative Bloq and Tom's Hardware highlighting the brilliance of this MSLA printer. People who are new to 3D resin printing will appreciate the Mars 5 Ultra's Wi-Fi connectivity. Not only will this let you easily download any 3D model data with ease, but it also lets you use ChituBox Basic. This helpful tool allows you to transfer files remotely, track the printer's progress via its camera, and access its stored time-lapse videos. All of these features help the Elegoo Mars 5 Ultra stand out as one of the best and most cost-effective 3D printers you can purchase. Just make sure you never 3D print any functional parts, since resin is not the best material to craft anything sturdy.
Buy: Anycubic Kobra X
A 4.5-star rating out of 5 from Tom's Hardware makes it abundantly clear that the Anycubic Kobra X is a great 3D printer, especially for multicolor filament printing. This is enabled by the cutting-edge ACE GEN 2 multimaterial system with its 4-color printing capability. On top of this, you can expand your palette to 19 colors by attaching the optional ACE 2 Pro, making it easier than ever to print complex and reliable 3D-printed parts. Filament swaps are also very fast, taking an average of just around 35 seconds. A 49-point auto-level system will help streamline the initial calibration setup while also rechecking this leveling at the start of each print, minimizing any potential for error.
The noise generated by this printer is also relatively low, peaking at 48 decibels. Live tracking is also a possibility courtesy of a 720p camera. Unfortunately, the placement of this camera is slightly off, leading to a viewing angle that isn't optimal for capturing time-lapse footage. Beginners who want to get into fuss-free multicolor printing will find the Anycubic Kobra X to be perfect for them. The best part is that you can get your hands on this amazing 3D printer for just $279, which is an unbelievable bargain!
Buy: Elegoo Saturn 3 Ultra
With its 10-inch 12K Mono LCD, the Elegoo Saturn 3 Ultra is the perfect resin printer to help you create highly detailed, beautiful models. It's one of the most user-friendly 3D printers on the market, courtesy of an HD touchscreen to easily initiate printing tasks; Wi-Fi connectivity makes downloading 3D model data quite easy, and the integrated air purifier will prevent the smell that plagues most resin printers from permeating your workspace. Of course, that's not to say that the Elegoo Saturn 3 Ultra is perfect by any means.
It comes with a Voxeldance Tango slicer, which is okay but far from the most optimal software that is available on most other modern 3D printers. The lack of an auto-leveling system is also a notable drawback and can make it somewhat of a headache to manually adjust the printer's bed level before every project. Still, despite these issues, the Elegoo Saturn 3 Ultra is easily one of the best and most affordable 3D resin printers on the market. On sale, you can grab this printer from the brand website for just $299. Most review outlets share our praise, as seen in the amazing 9.2 out of 10 score on CNET and a near-perfect 4.5-star rating on GamesRadar.
Methodology
Any 3D printer with a price tag lower than $300 has been deemed "cheap." Following this, printers that should be bought or skipped have been categorized based on their reviews from various notable publications. These include Tom's Hardware, Creative Bloq, TechRadar, CNET, GamesRadar, and PCMag.