5 3D Printing Projects That Can Actually Be Profitable

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's probably no need to explain why a 3D printer is an incredible investment if you love to create and tinker. You can use them to make virtually anything. Believe it or not, the U.S. Navy is even using 3D printers on aircraft carriers and warships to build complex parts.

Moreover, depending on the printer you choose, and the filament – the materials used to print – you can make objects with a ton of materials from wood and plastics to metals and beyond. While it's always great to make things you can use at home, and maybe give away to friends and family, there's a whole other aspect to the technology. As long as you're not making protected items, and you've made the print files yourself, you're generally within your rights to sell things you create. If you're downloading free files from places like Thingiverse, distributed under a Creative Commons license, most of those are for non-commercial use.

However, it's important to note we're not lawyers and do not have the authority to give proper legal advice, so you should definitely seek out guidance or a legal consult if you have questions. That aside, if you have the skills, there are some pretty cool projects you can undertake to make a small profit on your prints.