This 3D Printed Lamborghini Is Every Car Enthusiast's Dream

You often hear people mention "Lambos" when talking about stocks or crypto trading and imagining a big payday that will let them buy the Lamborghini of their dreams. But if you're an engineer passionate about cars, you could always build your own Lamborghini on a much tighter budget. All you'd need is a 3D printer and enough time on your hands to complete the project. That's what Sterling Backus did. He used his knowledge and skills, a 3D printer, and a $20,000 budget to create a one-of-a-kind Lamborghini based on the Lamborghini Aventador model. The vehicle took four years to complete, and is drivable around the block.

A physicist and engineer, Backus was playing Xbox video games with his 11-year-old son in 2018 when they talked about the Lamborghini Aventador in the game "Forza." His son asked whether they could build something like that car, and that was enough to set the plans in motion. By November 2022, Backus had the car ready, or at least almost ready. As he shared in the video, work is never done for car enthusiasts.

There was plenty of tinkering left to do with the vehicle, but the 3D printed Aventador was usable. While you might not see the car on the road, Backus does take it to car shows and schools to show it around. Lamborghini acknowledged this fan-made project, donating several parts to Backus. The headlights, dash, and steering wheel all came from Lamborghini, complete with the official badge.