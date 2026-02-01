You Can Turn Your Drone Into A Handheld Camera With This Clever Mount

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Imagine you're out in the field filming, you've brought your drone for high-quality shots, but you cannot fly it because of FAA regulations. You want to get some ground shots, but can't because you didn't bring a backup camera. That's a shame since the built-in camera on your drone would work great. Enter Dronebal — a super-simple solution to this conundrum. It's a uniquely printed mount for the DJI Mini 4 Pro that turns your drone into a stabilized handheld camera. Dronebal is the ingenious creation of an aerospace engineering student named Tyler Staub and his brother Calvin, and the scenario above is exactly why they made it.

Staub told PetaPixel, "The idea for the adapter came directly from being in the field." The benefit is that you don't have to carry extra, expensive equipment; you can simply use your Mini Pro 4, which, by the way, is equipped with some solid hardware. It's powered by a 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor capable of 48-megapixel still shots and videos up to 4K resolution at 60 fps. That's all the camera you need for pro-grade shots on a budget. The original mount, which is $35, sold out, but you can still pre-order to get one from the next batch. The mount is designed to hold the entire rig, i.e., both the drone and the controller, in a portable-use configuration. While this version is specifically for the DJI drone, Staub "absolutely" intends to create mounts for other drones too.