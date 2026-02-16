5 Things You Should Never 3D Print

3D printers have evolved rapidly with each new version, making it incredibly easy for users to fabricate custom parts, props, and many other gadgets at home. However, among many of the best projects that you can do on your own, there are also some things that you should never 3D print, no matter how convenient they might seem. That's because while some ideas may look cool on paper, they can lead to unsafe or even illegal items.

Standard filaments used in a 3D printer, such as ABS and PLA, give off some toxic fumes in case of overheating or when placed in other environments, and can harm your health. Moreover, even if an object appears to be solid and safe on your workbench, it still may fail under heat, pressure, or impact, especially when layer adhesion is not ideal. This process might also create tiny gaps and pores that make it easy for moisture and bacteria to accumulate and pose a health risk if it comes into contact with the mouth, food, or skin.

Because of all these factors, there are some projects that you should think twice before pursuing, since many conveniences should never override safety. That's why when dealing with objects that could injure someone or even cause legal trouble, it's important to understand which ones carry a real risk and the reasons that they should be avoided before you start a new project.