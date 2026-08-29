A Star Trek Writer Expected William Shatner To Refuse To Shoot This Now-Classic Scene

"The Trouble with Tribbles" was written by David Gerrold, who had submitted several (rejected) "Star Trek" episode premises before his fifth, which was accepted: "The Fuzzies." With help from producer Gene L. Coon, Gerrold expanded the premise into a full script that went through several rewrites, and the title was eventually changed to "The Trouble with Tribbles."

Speaking to the Official Star Trek Magazine in 2009, Gerrold explained that his original intention was for the episode to show that not necessarily every problem a starship captain encounters will be a big, galaxy-threatening one. "Once in a while, the little problems could be just as annoying," he told the publication.

And annoying the tribbles were. The episode's most famous scene sees Kirk opening an overhead storage compartment and quickly becoming buried chest-deep in tribbles. In reality, the scene was filmed eight times, with 500 tribbles (made from synthetic fur and foam rubber) dumped on Shatner each time. But Gerrold wasn't sure whether Shatner would even agree to do the scene."I had always assumed that at some point, Shatner would say, 'This makes my character look too silly,' and I was prepared to have him step aside just before the tribbles fell," Gerrold told Star Trek Magazine. "But William Shatner has always been the consummate professional and I believe he was eager to show off his comic abilities as well."

Leonard Nimoy and creator Gene Roddenberry reportedly disliked the episode. In a 2003 interview, Shatner said the real trouble with tribbles was "keeping a straight face." "It was just a lot of fun," he said.