5 Companies You Might Not Realize Are Owned By Nvidia

Nvidia, one of the main reasons we can't have nice things at the moment, what with all the AI data centers hoovering up components and driving up prices, owns a fair number of companies. Many of them have been completely absorbed into Nvidia and lost branding, including large acquisitions like Mellanox. Its CEO, Jensen Huang, has guided the company to a $4 trillion valuation, as the AI bubble keeps growing.

A majority of Nvidia's purchases aren't companies that you'd immediately recognize. That's unless you were reading the nitty-gritty tech dirtsheets and keeping tabs on which processor Apple was using at the iPod's launch. It's failed to acquire companies too, notably its intended merger with ARM, the company behind processor architecture that's found in phones, tablets, handheld devices, and the like. The $40 billion deal collapsed after the U.K.'s regulatory arm shut it down.

While Nvidia does still acquire companies, more interesting is how it's recently been heavily investing in companies, but not acquiring them. For instance, a $20 billion deal with Groq was misinterpreted by some as Nvidia buying them out, when it's — technically — a licensing deal. Most recently, it's done this with startup Poolside, which is licensing out its AI models to Nvidia, which some reports position as the company attempting to avoid merger scrutiny. That said, let's look at what they do own.