iFlyTek P1 Pro Review: Transcription Is Better With AI

AI, of course, is where the P1 Pro sets itself apart from other recorders. The recorder connects to your phone via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.3 and syncs recordings to the Deepting app, where cloud processing takes over for AI transcriptions. Transcription speed is really quite good — and it doesn't wait for you to finish a recording. Instead, transcriptions start to appear in real-time as the recording happens. iFlyTek claims transcriptions are up to 98% accurate — though your mileage will vary dramatically depending on things like jargon, complex product names and terms, and the number of speakers, as noted above.

Beyond raw transcription, the app automatically generates smart meeting notes, speaker identification tags, and concise summaries. Instead of reading a full, hour-long transcript, you get a condensed summary with speakers labeled and key points pulled out — combine that with the flags you added during recording, and finding individual moments in a transcription can be pretty quick and seamless.

I wouldn't necessarily say that the app is beautifully designed, though. It's a little clunky, and you have to get used to how it all works. But it does work perfectly fine, and it won't take much time to learn the ropes.

As with nearly any smart device these days, there is a subscription cost if you want to transcribe large amounts of audio per month. For free, you'll get 30 minutes per month or 300 minutes if you register the P1 Pro, which is probably enough for moderate use. If you do need more than that, you're going to have to pay for a subscription. A Pro membership costs $12.99 per month and offers up to 1,800 minutes of recording per month, which should be more than enough for the vast majority of users.

It's also worth remembering where the transcription actually happens. Because the AI processing happens on cloud servers, recordings of sensitive conversations are leaving your device. That might not matter to you personally, but if you work in a regulated sector like healthcare or law, you'll want to run compliance checks before uploading client or patient conversations to anyone's cloud.

Of course, the app itself isn't the only software you'll interact with. There's also the software built into the device. At times it can feel slightly confusing, but it's not so complex that you won't get used to how it works within a few minutes of using it. And there are plenty of helpful things about it too, like buttons to add flags while you're recording. The only thing I think is missing is a cancel button for a recording. Currently, you can only pause or stop, which means that if you accidentally start a recording, that second or two is going to be saved to the device. It's not a huge deal — you can delete it later on — but it's a minor inconvenience.