Here's How To Enable Parental Controls On An Android Device

Handing your child an Android device with total freedom could lead to them stumbling across less desirable content or experiences sooner or later. Limiting or locking down access to certain apps, like the browser, makes sense, and on most devices you'd use parental controls to do that. Google approaches this differently with Android. There's an entire app dedicated to managing and monitoring your children's devices called Family Link. It provides a breadth of features for achieving that, like the option to set screen time limits, manage and restrict access, apply content filters, and even keep an eye on their location. If you're wondering how to set it all up, it's fairly straightforward, but there are things to know first.

To use Family Link, all devices must have the app installed, including your main device, which you'll use to monitor. If your child has multiple devices, you'll want Family Link on every one. In addition, while you probably already have your own Google account, your child will need one set up as a family member under yours. Brand new Android devices give you the option to set up Family Link and a child's account during the initial process, but if you have an older device or a hand me down you may need to install the app manually.

Once Family Link is ready and the Google Accounts are linked, you'll need to configure the controls from the child's device. Go to the main Android Settings > Digital Wellbeing and parental controls > Parental controls and tap Set up parental controls. Choose Get Started and follow the prompts. Eventually, you'll need to enter your child's Google account info, and after that, you'll be able to manage everything remotely from your own device through Family Link.