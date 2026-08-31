Jeff Daniels is known for portraying Harry in "Dumb and Dumber" and Dr. Ross Jennings in "Arachnophobia," solidifying his career as a comedy actor. However, Daniels has spread his wings in other genres, appearing in "The Martian", with its accurate depiction of space, as NASA administrator Teddy Sanders and playing former president Ronald Reagan in the 2026 political drama "The Brink of War." For those interested in seeing the actor in science fiction roles, he was a lawyer in the forgotten 1993 film "Rain Without Thunder." The project surrounds a future in 2042 in which abortion rights are continually challenged, following the trial of a college student who went to Europe to receive one.

While the movie felt topical at the time of release, just a year after the Supreme Court upheld the right to abortion access with Planned Parenthood v. Casey, critics felt otherwise, giving the film a score of 50% on Rotten Tomatoes. Roger Ebert gave "Rain Without Thunder" nothing but criticism in his review, writing that it was like "watching a bad newscast in slow-motion." He felt Daniels' work wasn't what the critic had come to expect from the actor, calling his performance "so lifeless one wonders if the director feared the energy of vernacular speech."