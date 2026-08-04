NASA hopes to send humans to Mars in the near future, but can they expect a similar experience to Matt Damon's stranded astronaut in "The Martian"? Hopefully, NASA's participants enjoy a more stress-free trip, but some elements of Ridley Scott's sci-fi film are more true-to-life than you might think.

Scientists, astronauts, and NASA employees have praised "The Martian" as a scientifically accurate sci-fi movie. Let's start with the scene where Damon's hero, Mark Watney, turns carbon dioxide into oxygen during his stay on the Red Planet. In 2023, NASA's MOXIE instrument successfully extracted oxygen from Mars' atmosphere (which is 95% carbon dioxide) and proved that Watney's methods weren't far-fetched. "The Martian" also sees Watney grow his own food through a combination of Martian soil and human excrement. His methods are gross, but they beat starving to death. Be that as it may, scientists claim that it's possible to grow food on Mars due to the nitrate in the planet's soil, so real-life astronauts won't have to worry about starving if they're constipated. Feces isn't essential for growing crops in this corner of space.

The film has also been praised for its depiction of NASA and its operations, with astronauts highlighting its accurate reflection of the organization's culture and goals. What's more, some scientists noted that "The Martian" presents Mars in a similar way to how it actually looks in the real world. That said, the best sci-fi movies often abandon logical storytelling for dramatic purposes, and "The Martian" is no different.