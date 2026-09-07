Who Owns Insta360, The Unique Camera Maker?

Insta360 has steadily gained prominence since arriving on the scene in 2015. Founded and still controlled by Liu Jingkang, who also goes by Jingkang Liu or JK Liu, the company is best known for products such as the X-series of 360-degree cameras, including the X3 and X5, the compact GO series, and its Ace Pro action cameras that put it in direct competition with the likes of DJI and GoPro.

Liu's journey into the camera business began when he was studying computer science at Nanjing University in China in the early 2010s. While there, he brought together a small team and launched a live-streaming platform for lectures from other universities across China. After graduating in 2014, Liu and his team switched from live streaming to 360-degree imaging, eventually giving rise to Insta360. As the company initially focused on 360-degree cameras for what was then an emerging virtual reality (VR) market, it moved toward consumer products and conventional action cameras, helping build it into a global brand. In June 2025, Insta360 transformed from a privately held startup into a publicly traded company, making its ownership structure a little more layered than it had been until that point.

To be clear, Insta360 is a brand owned by Arashi Vision, a Shenzhen-based company founded by Liu in 2015. With a stake of about 27%, Liu remains its ultimate controlling shareholder following its listing on Shanghai's STAR Market in 2025. The listing broadened Arashi Vision's ownership base, bringing in institutional investors and the general public. Other significant shareholders include early investors and investment funds. Notably, although Liu owns more than a quarter of Arashi Vision, its largest shareholder is Beijing Lanfeng Chuangshi Network Technology, which holds the controlling stake and is chaired by Liu.