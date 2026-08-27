5 Tim Curry Movies And TV Shows Everyone Needs To Watch At Least Once

On August 26, 2026, news broke that Tim Curry had died late on Tuesday evening after over a decade of health problems. He was 80 years old and, more importantly, a prolific actor with an immediately recognizable accent, as well as an extensive list of roles in movies, shows, and theater. Some of his most noteworthy characters include Premier "I'm escaping to the one place that hasn't been corrupted by capitalism" Cherdenko in "Command & Conquer: Red Alert 3" and King Arthur in "Spamelot."

However, many of Curry's performances have been lost to time (we're looking at you, "Peter Pan and the Pirates" and "Superhuman Samurai Syber Squad"), but some of his best roles have been preserved if you know where to look. We have collected a list of movies and shows that display Tim Curry at his best. Here are the performances, in no particular order, that defined his career and turned him into a household name. Of course, we only included movies and shows in this article; Tim Curry has quite the robust catalog of video game roles (including the underappreciated "Brutal Legend"), but every program in this list is worth your time — and hard-earned cash for a streaming service subscription.