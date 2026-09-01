YouTube Music Vs. Apple Music: Which Music Service Is Best For Sound Quality?

When it comes to streaming music platforms, Spotify is the most popular in terms of both active users and paid subscribers. There are plenty of alternatives, though, such as Apple Music and the Google-run YouTube Music, which each have strong appeal within their own larger software and services ecosystem. But not all streamers are built equally, and that becomes apparent when you take one look into the audio quality options you get.

Of Spotify's key competitors, YouTube Music is the one that falls short on the audio quality front as it offers three bitrate options: 64, 128, and 256kbps through the lossy AAC or OPUS codecs. Apple Music, on the other hand, starts at 256kbps AAC, but has three higher-fidelity rates delivered via the company's own lossless ALAC codec: CD quality at 16-bit/44.1kHz, Lossless at 24-bit/48kHz, and Hi-Res Lossless at 24-bit/196kHz. Users can adjust their sound quality in the Settings menu of each app.

To adjust music quality as a YouTube Music Premium subscriber, head into the app, then tap your account avatar, and select Settings. For streaming quality, you'll need to hit 'Data saving,' and then either 'Audio quality on Wi-Fi' or 'Audio quality on mobile network.' Apple Music users, on the other hand, can access Lossless toggles on iOS by heading into system settings, hit Apps, then Music, and then finally Audio quality. On macOS, open the Music app, select the Music tab, then Settings, and click on Playback.