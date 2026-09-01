YouTube Music Vs. Apple Music: Which Music Service Is Best For Sound Quality?
When it comes to streaming music platforms, Spotify is the most popular in terms of both active users and paid subscribers. There are plenty of alternatives, though, such as Apple Music and the Google-run YouTube Music, which each have strong appeal within their own larger software and services ecosystem. But not all streamers are built equally, and that becomes apparent when you take one look into the audio quality options you get.
Of Spotify's key competitors, YouTube Music is the one that falls short on the audio quality front as it offers three bitrate options: 64, 128, and 256kbps through the lossy AAC or OPUS codecs. Apple Music, on the other hand, starts at 256kbps AAC, but has three higher-fidelity rates delivered via the company's own lossless ALAC codec: CD quality at 16-bit/44.1kHz, Lossless at 24-bit/48kHz, and Hi-Res Lossless at 24-bit/196kHz. Users can adjust their sound quality in the Settings menu of each app.
To adjust music quality as a YouTube Music Premium subscriber, head into the app, then tap your account avatar, and select Settings. For streaming quality, you'll need to hit 'Data saving,' and then either 'Audio quality on Wi-Fi' or 'Audio quality on mobile network.' Apple Music users, on the other hand, can access Lossless toggles on iOS by heading into system settings, hit Apps, then Music, and then finally Audio quality. On macOS, open the Music app, select the Music tab, then Settings, and click on Playback.
Is Apple Music Lossless better for you than YouTube Music?
If you're coming into the streaming space for the first time or are thinking about jumping ship, audio quality options are just one factor to consider in your choice. Consider that Apple Music is priced at $12 a month for a single subscriber, while YouTube Music Premium, which is bundled as part of YouTube Premium, pushes the cost up to $16. Each has its own discount mechanisms, such as family plans, student plans, and integrations with Apple One or Google One. There's also the impact to think about on your mobile data allowance or, if you're downloading tracks, your local storage.
Apple Music might be the way to go if you're looking to soundtrack your quiet spaces, but as for whether you'll notice the quality bump on Apple Music Lossless, you should be able to pick up some finer background details in more complex tracks and the lyrics should be clearer. Many users value the freedom wireless headphones and earbuds afford us, which is a problem for Apple Music as ALAC support doesn't exist on wireless headphones — you'll need wired headphones to take full advantage of lossless audio. Alternatively, it would be nice to see YouTube Music support high-bitrate codecs, but it also gets the job done if you're just trying to get through the day.